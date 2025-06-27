Major update on Roman Reigns' WWE status - Reports

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE for a while following a vicious beatdown by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania 41. According to a new report, there's an update on The Original Tribal Chief's status.

Over the past few months, fans have been wondering when Roman Reigns will return to the Stamford-based promotion. The multi-time World Champion's status was inactive during his hiatus, but it could change very soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the longest-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will probably be back soon and build for SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. While the opponent wasn't mentioned, Reigns will likely continue his feud with Rollins and his new faction on the red brand.

Recently, Roman Reigns was cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film. It'll be interesting to see how long The Original Tribal Chief will be in the Stamford-based promotion as a performer.

Major name wants to face Roman Reigns outside WWE

Roman Reigns' days as a performer could be numbered as he's been getting cast in projects outside WWE. With the recent announcement of Reigns landing the role of Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter film, The Original Tribal Chief's appearances are bound to decrease in the coming months.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, Thom Latimer, was asked about his dream match in the NWA. The champion named Roman Reigns as his opponent, as the two have history when they worked for FCW.

"Oh well. I have wrestled him a long, long time ago, but of course I would pick Roman Reigns. You've got to shoot for the top, you know what I mean?" Latimer said. (From 02:17 to 02:28)

Roman Reigns is yet to return to the Stamford-based promotion following his hiatus from in-ring competition. It'll be interesting to see when The Original Tribal Chief returns for his next run in the company.

