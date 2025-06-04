Major name wants Roman Reigns to compete outside WWE

Roman Reigns ruled WWE with an iron fist for nearly four years before he lost the world title and started a new chapter in his career. Thom Latimer wants The Original Tribal Chief to face him in the NWA for the 10 Pounds of Gold.

Ad

Earlier this year, Natalya was invited to compete in NWA's Crockett Cup. She faced NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Paige and lost. WWE has been collaborating with several wrestling promotions lately, and the opportunities for dream matches are endless.

In an interview with Muscle Memory, the host asked Thom Latimer which wrestler he would want to see in the NWA and face them in a match for the title. The NWA World's Heavyweight Champion wanted Roman Reigns to appear in the promotion and wrestle him, as they go way back.

Ad

Trending

"Oh well. I have wrestled him a long, long time ago, but of course I would pick Roman Reigns. You've got to shoot for the top, you know what I mean?" Latimer said. (From 02:17 to 02:28)

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE star wants Roman Reigns to appear more often on TV

A few years ago, Roman Reigns became the biggest name in the Stamford-based promotion as he ascended to new heights as The Tribal Chief. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion got a lighter schedule, which reduced his appearances on the company's programming.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman expressed his concern with The Original Tribal Chief's part-time schedule in WWE. He wants the OTC to appear more often on the company's programming before he possibly leaves the industry in the coming years.

Ad

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?"

Ad

Ad

Reigns will most likely continue his feud with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman when he returns in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More