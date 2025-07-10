New nickname for Roman Reigns revealed ahead of imminent return to WWE (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' return to WWE is imminent, and although it's not known exactly when it will happen, there are creative plans in place for him to get a rather surprising new nickname.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the impending return of The Tribal Chief, who has been out of action since WrestleMania 41. Fans are awaiting his return as his story dropped off just as Paul Heyman betrayed him in the most shocking moment of WrestleMania this year.

According to JoeyVotes, there are creative plans in place for Reigns to be given a new nickname: "Tribal Chief 1". You can hear more about it on the episode of WrestleVotes Radio, with the link provided above.

As for the nickname, it's going to be interesting to see what the response to this will be among fans online. It's possible that the name was pitched due to Solo Sikoa regaining power with a new version of The Bloodline, which has been called MFT, or "My Family Tree".

Roman Reigns has direct creative control of his character in WWE

If WWE does go with the direction of calling the former Universal Champion, "Tribal Chief 1", then it's going to be a decision that has to be approved by Roman Reigns himself.

In the same discussion about the possible new nickname on WrestleVotes Radio, TC noted that Roman Reigns is one of the only superstars in WWE to have full creative control over how his character is presented.

While some might mistake that for being in creative control to decide outcomes of matches, this is more in the context of the overall workings of his character. In this case, it means that he will have a direct say in whether he gets the new nickname, "Tribal Chief 1" or not, and it also entails how he looks, the music he comes out to, and the overall direction of his character.

This is something that Reigns had to wait many years to acquire, and it was only at the turn of the decade when he decided to use his star power and leverage to exercise creative control. This, along with a lot of brainstorming with Paul Heyman, is what led to the Tribal Chief character and perhaps the greatest World Championship run we've seen in WWE this century.

