What does MFT mean in WWE? The truth finally revealed on SmackDown

Back in early 2024, Solo Sikoa introduced the first member of his "Bloodline," Tama Tonga. Over the next few weeks, Solo would often refer to Tonga as his MFT. Siko's faction would then be joined by Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu over the summer. Both Tama and Tonga were ruled out of action indefinitely a few months ago.
Earlier this summer, though, Solo Sikoa welcomed JC Mateo into his faction. Meanwhile, at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Jacob Fatu turned on Solo, with the then-United States Champion breaking away from the "Bloodline." Nevertheless, the group hadn't been referred to by that name for quite a while by then.
With Solo Sikoa having defeated Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship at Night of Champions with the help of a returning Tonga Loa and a debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo), Sikoa is seemingly back on his power trip, but this time he has the muscle to back it up., as evidenced on SmackDown last night.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
On last night's SmackDown, Sikoa, in a vignette, introduced Tala Tonga as a part of his faction, before sharing that Mateo, Loa, and Tonga were all his MFTs. He then clarified that they were "My Family Tree." And the MFTs are nothing like a Bloodline.
The United States Champion then shared that his family is now complete. Interestingly, this comment seemingly insinuated that Tama Tonga might not join Solo's group upon his return. Ironically, he was the original MFT. Nevertheless, the Solo Sikoa and his MFTs made quite the first impression on SmackDown last night.
Solo Sikoa & his MFT destroyed Bloodline members on SmackDown
On last night's show, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu defeated Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in the main event. Fatu pinned Solo for the victory. However, the unhinged and uninhibited Samoan Werewolf, fresh off his title loss, decided to go after Solo Sikoa following the match, laying him out on the announce table and climbing up to the turnbuckle, hoping to hit a splash for additional punishment.
The MFTs would, however, thwart this attempt, and absolutely annihilate Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. The MFT was merciless and unbridled in their assault, establishing themselves as a force to be feared on Friday nights. With a more experienced Solo Sikoa at the helm of this group, how the likes of Talla Tonga and JC Mateo tilt the landscape in his favor remains to be seen.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!