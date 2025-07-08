  • home icon
  Paul Heyman breaks his silence on Roman Reigns' absence and provides an "update" on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman breaks his silence on Roman Reigns' absence and provides an "update" on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 08, 2025 00:57 GMT
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on X &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Paul Heyman (left); Roman Reigns (right) (Pictures Courtesy: WWE on X & WWE on YouTube)

Paul Heyman has broken his silence on the three-month-long absence of The OTC, Roman Reigns. He gave an "update" during the opening segment of Monday Night RAW.

As you know, the reason Paul Heyman now stands with Seth Rollins is because of the betrayals he committed at WrestleMania 41. The first betrayal was against CM Punk, and the second, more shocking one, was against Roman Reigns. This directly led to the ending of the main event of WrestleMania Night 1, where Seth Rollins emerged victorious.

During his promo, Paul Heyman also said that Reigns doesn't have it in him to return and step up against Seth Rollins and his faction. He said, "The OTC is MIA", or "missing in action."

Of course, Reigns being MIA isn't new, but it has been the subject of complaints from some fans online. The logic behind this criticism was essentially that he was too important to the story to just disappear.

However, this line that Heyman used could have been a direct way to tease his return, whether it's at SummerSlam 2025 or some point in the near future. Either way, the OTC could be back this summer.

Rollins, meanwhile, looks like he's on an inevitable path back to the top of WWE.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

