Roman Reigns to work with 5-time WWE champion at SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW with a purpose after he was viciously attacked on the red brand a while back. According to a new report, The Original Tribal Chief is set to work with a 5-time champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Bron Breakker sided with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41 and attacked Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Original Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, whereas The Second City Saint spent months fighting Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Roman Reigns is set to work with the former two-time NXT, Intercontinental, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion at the event in New Jersey. The report stated that a few weeks ago, the company planned a one-on-one match between the two names.
However, it seems like those plans have changed again, but Reigns and Breakker are still slated to be on opposite ends at SummerSlam 2025, which will now most likely be a tag team match.
WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns will team up with former rival
Roman Reigns spent months away from the product and returned ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey. The Original Tribal Chief immediately found himself around familiar faces as he saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts believes management set up the former WWE Universal Champion's return to have a tag team match at the event, where he would team up with Jey Uso. Moreover, he thinks CM Punk is out of the question, as The Second City Saint is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in New Jersey.
"I think your SummerSlam match is going to be Roman [Reigns] and Jey [Uso] versus Bronson [Reed] and Bron [Breakker]. That's what my takeaway was. That's what my immediate thought was," Roberts said.
It'll be interesting to see where the faction goes following Seth Rollins' injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
