Roman Reigns to work with 5-time WWE champion at SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW with a purpose after he was viciously attacked on the red brand a while back. According to a new report, The Original Tribal Chief is set to work with a 5-time champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Bron Breakker sided with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41 and attacked Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Original Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, whereas The Second City Saint spent months fighting Rollins' faction on Monday Night RAW.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Roman Reigns is set to work with the former two-time NXT, Intercontinental, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion at the event in New Jersey. The report stated that a few weeks ago, the company planned a one-on-one match between the two names.

Ad

Trending

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

However, it seems like those plans have changed again, but Reigns and Breakker are still slated to be on opposite ends at SummerSlam 2025, which will now most likely be a tag team match.

WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns will team up with former rival

Roman Reigns spent months away from the product and returned ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey. The Original Tribal Chief immediately found himself around familiar faces as he saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts believes management set up the former WWE Universal Champion's return to have a tag team match at the event, where he would team up with Jey Uso. Moreover, he thinks CM Punk is out of the question, as The Second City Saint is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in New Jersey.

"I think your SummerSlam match is going to be Roman [Reigns] and Jey [Uso] versus Bronson [Reed] and Bron [Breakker]. That's what my takeaway was. That's what my immediate thought was," Roberts said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see where the faction goes following Seth Rollins' injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE