Roman Reigns to create a new team with former rival for SummerSlam 2025, says WWE analyst

Roman Reigns made a stellar return on WWE RAW after months of hiatus as an in-ring performer. Meanwhile, analyst Sam Roberts thinks the company has given a hint as to what The Original Tribal Chief might do at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

Almost two years ago, Roman Reigns ruled the Island of Relevancy and entered a feud with The Usos. After the group took out Jimmy Uso, Jey challenged Reigns for a Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The two feuded for a month, and The Tribal Chief won the match when Jimmy returned and turned heel on his brother.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst wanted a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker. However, he thinks Reigns might reunite with Jey Uso and form a team to take on Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match in New Jersey. The cousins have teamed up in multi-man matches, but the two have never had a proper run in the promotion as a tag team.

"I think your SummerSlam match is going to be Roman [Reigns] and Jey [Uso] versus Bronson [Reed] and Bron [Breakker]. That's what my takeaway was. That's what my immediate thought was," Roberts said. (From 05:15 to 05:25)

Did Roman Reigns ever team up with Jey Uso in WWE?

In 2020, Roman Reigns became The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown and had Paul Heyman as The Wiseman. The 40-year-old star's first feud was against Jey Uso, and the cousins teamed up twice on Friday Night SmackDown to take on King Corbin and Sheamus.

While the two were undefeated as a team for a while, they eventually suffered a disqualification loss on the blue brand in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Otis. In the coming months, Jey remained Reigns' right-hand man until Jimmy Uso returned from an injury.

The cousins have often partaken in six-man tag teams and multi-man matches following the creation of The Bloodline. However, it's been over four years since The Original Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey have been in a tag team match as partners, and it'll be interesting to see if the company decides to book them as a tag team for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

