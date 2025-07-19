WWE rejected multiple pitches made by fan-favorite star; he wanted to become a "nasty, scary, bad guy"

A beloved WWE Superstar says his pitches have been rejected on various occasions over the years. Karrion Kross claims he pitched ideas for a scary, evil heel, but none were approved.
Karrion Kross was one of several stars that were brought back to World Wrestling Entertainment by Triple H in 2022. Many feel he hasn't been used to his fullest potential since then, and fans have been pleading with the company to give him a massive push for a while now.
In a new interview on Ten Count Media, Karrion Kross revealed he has made multiple pitches over the past three years for a "vile" character, but WWE didn't approve any of those.
“I would take things farther. I would take things way farther,” Kross said. “I’ve suggested to take things farther over the last three years - to be the most vile character anyone has ever seen as a villain. But they have not played out that way... I’ve had ideas that will probably be in the book since they never came to fruition that I’ll tell people about that would shock people. Really nasty, scary, bad guy heel stuff.” [H/T - Wrestling News]
18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏
How Jon Moxley convinced Karrion Kross to contact Triple H for a job in WWE
Kross' previous run in the Stamford-based promotion came about in quite an interesting manner. Current AEW star Jon Moxley gave him Triple H's number and urged him to give him a call.
Here's what Kross told WWE analyst Sam Roberts on an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast:
“He basically said, ‘Hey, listen, I’m not telling you where to go or how to make money, but I’m just saying you really should call Triple H. You could make a very, very good living there. Work wherever you want, go wherever you want. I just have a feeling if you call him, things are going to be good for you.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean, just call Triple H? What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘No, just call him. I’m giving you his number. Call him.’” [H/T - Wrestling News]
Kross sent a text to Triple H, received a response, and ended up getting signed to a WWE contract. His run ended a year later when he was let go along with several other stars. However, Kross came back in 2022, under the Triple H-led creative regime.
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE