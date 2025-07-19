WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes and John Cena changed - Reports

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had an explosive contract signing at the end of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It ended with The American Nightmare standing tall.However, while Rhodes being on top may have always been the direction, things seemingly went differently than initially planned. The segment between him and Cena was reportedly scheduled to kick off SmackDown, instead of closing the show.According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, John Cena and Cody Rhodes were set to be in the opening segment just hours before SmackDown. The rundown had changed at the last minute. The show instead began with the staged car accident, which ended in the arrest of Solo Sikoa after he tried to frame Jacob Fatu.The contract signing between Rhodes and Cena had a significant development for their SummerSlam match, before ending in chaos. The two will face off for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight. This means everything is legal, including low blows and belt shots.Cody Rhodes attacked John Cena and forced him to sign the contract. It remains to be seen if he will face any consequences for his actions on SmackDown this week, as The Biggest Party of The Summer approaches.