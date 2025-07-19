  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes and John Cena changed - Reports

WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes and John Cena changed - Reports

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 19, 2025 05:48 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes and John Cena (Image via WWE.com)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had an explosive contract signing at the end of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It ended with The American Nightmare standing tall.

Ad

However, while Rhodes being on top may have always been the direction, things seemingly went differently than initially planned. The segment between him and Cena was reportedly scheduled to kick off SmackDown, instead of closing the show.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, John Cena and Cody Rhodes were set to be in the opening segment just hours before SmackDown. The rundown had changed at the last minute. The show instead began with the staged car accident, which ended in the arrest of Solo Sikoa after he tried to frame Jacob Fatu.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The contract signing between Rhodes and Cena had a significant development for their SummerSlam match, before ending in chaos. The two will face off for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight. This means everything is legal, including low blows and belt shots.

Cody Rhodes attacked John Cena and forced him to sign the contract. It remains to be seen if he will face any consequences for his actions on SmackDown this week, as The Biggest Party of The Summer approaches.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications