3 Consequences Cody Rhodes may have to face for attacking John Cena on WWE SmackDown

The main event of the latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. During the signing, The Last Real Champion declined to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer and stated that he acknowledged Rhodes had earned a rematch, which he would grant, but not at SummerSlam; instead, they could compete in Paris or Perth. He then left the ring without making any official deal.Cody Rhodes was fuming with anger, and he launched an attack on Cena; the two men exchanged blows at ringside. However, the American Nightmare managed to gain the upper hand, and he went on to connect a top rope splash on Cena and forcefully make him sign the contract, and revealed that their Undisputed WWE Championship bout will be a Street Fight.In this listicle, we look at three consequences Cody Rhodes may have to face for attacking John Cena on the blue brand and making him sign the contract against his will.#3. The Rock returns to WWE and punishes RhodesThe Final Boss hasn’t been on WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he did the groundwork for Cena’s heel turn after the legend sold his soul to The Rock.Cena has been on his own since then and managed to beat Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania and then beat Randy Orton and CM Punk to retain his title. However, a fired-up Rhodes could be a problem for the Last Real Champion; he may need some help.Cody Rhodes violating Cena by attacking him and forcing him to sign the contract would infuriate The Rock, who could himself return and punish Rhodes for his actions.#2. Nick Aldis cancels Cody Rhodes vs John Cena matchThe contract for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena's second encounter at SummerSlam 2025 was signed on Friday Night SmackDown.Its controversial nature could force General Manager Nick Aldis to take some serious steps. He could cancel the match as it was signed controversially against the champion's will after John Cena pulls some strings backstage, or plays Dominik Mysterio’s medically unfit card.#1. Cody Rhodes gets suspended from WWEThe American Nightmare has seemingly violated a set of rules on Friday Night SmackDown by changing the contract and adding a stipulation of his choice, and then attacking the undisputed champion and making him sign the contract.General Manager Nick Aldis may issue a warning to the entire blue brand by suspending Cody Rhodes for a week from television and imposing a substantial fine on him for his conduct on Friday Night SmackDown.