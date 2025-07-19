3 Consequences Cody Rhodes may have to face for attacking John Cena on WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
John Cena and The Rock! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; The Rock
John Cena and The Rock! (Credits: WWE.Com & The Rock's X)

The main event of the latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. During the signing, The Last Real Champion declined to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer and stated that he acknowledged Rhodes had earned a rematch, which he would grant, but not at SummerSlam; instead, they could compete in Paris or Perth. He then left the ring without making any official deal.

Ad

Cody Rhodes was fuming with anger, and he launched an attack on Cena; the two men exchanged blows at ringside. However, the American Nightmare managed to gain the upper hand, and he went on to connect a top rope splash on Cena and forcefully make him sign the contract, and revealed that their Undisputed WWE Championship bout will be a Street Fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this listicle, we look at three consequences Cody Rhodes may have to face for attacking John Cena on the blue brand and making him sign the contract against his will.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

#3. The Rock returns to WWE and punishes Rhodes

The Final Boss hasn’t been on WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he did the groundwork for Cena’s heel turn after the legend sold his soul to The Rock.

Ad

Cena has been on his own since then and managed to beat Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania and then beat Randy Orton and CM Punk to retain his title. However, a fired-up Rhodes could be a problem for the Last Real Champion; he may need some help.

Cody Rhodes violating Cena by attacking him and forcing him to sign the contract would infuriate The Rock, who could himself return and punish Rhodes for his actions.

Ad

#2. Nick Aldis cancels Cody Rhodes vs John Cena match

The contract for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena's second encounter at SummerSlam 2025 was signed on Friday Night SmackDown.

Its controversial nature could force General Manager Nick Aldis to take some serious steps. He could cancel the match as it was signed controversially against the champion's will after John Cena pulls some strings backstage, or plays Dominik Mysterio’s medically unfit card.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes gets suspended from WWE

The American Nightmare has seemingly violated a set of rules on Friday Night SmackDown by changing the contract and adding a stipulation of his choice, and then attacking the undisputed champion and making him sign the contract.

General Manager Nick Aldis may issue a warning to the entire blue brand by suspending Cody Rhodes for a week from television and imposing a substantial fine on him for his conduct on Friday Night SmackDown.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications