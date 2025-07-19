Real reason why Solo Sikoa was arrested on WWE SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 01:36 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Solo Sikoa was arrested on SmackDown this week, and his reaction was nothing short of hilarious. The real reason behind the arrest of the United States Champion was also revealed on the blue brand tonight.

This week, the show opened with a car crash that took place involving the MFT, which left the "Infamous" Tonga Loa visibly cut and bleeding from the incident. Jacob Fatu was detained by the police as he was a "person of interest," but later on the show, he was released as the footage determined that he wasn't guilty of causing the crash.

Instead, Adam Pearce came out and accused Solo Sikoa of setting the crash up to frame Jacob Fatu. After announcing a huge Steel Cage Match between Sikoa and Fatu at SummerSlam 2025 (with the US Title on the line), the leader of the MFT was arrested for false accusations.

It was an absolutely hilarious reaction from Solo, who directed the police to Jacob Fatu, assuming he was going to get arrested. However, the "cop" visibly enjoyed his moment as he arrested Solo instead.

Jimmy Uso will likely be at Fatu's side at SummerSlam 2025.

We will see the fallout from the incredible segment next week as the road to SummerSlam quickly progresses.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

