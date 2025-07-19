Adam Pearce announces that Jacob Fatu will face 32-year-old star inside a steel cage at SummerSlam 2025

Believe it or not, in a little over two weeks, Jacob Fatu will be making his SummerSlam debut. Adam Pearce revealed that he will face a 32-year-old star inside a steel cage at the biggest event of the summer.Since SummerSlam 2025 is two nights, things have to be a lot bigger and better. Jacob Fatu was arrested early on in SmackDown as a &quot;person of interest&quot; following an unexpected opening segment, where Tonga Loa was seemingly involved in a car crash. Fatu was the person accused of causing the crash, although he was later proven to be not guilty.Adam Pearce came out (Nick Aldis was off this week) after Jacob Fatu &amp; Jimmy Uso took out Solo Sikoa's MFT, and announced that Fatu vs Sikoa will take place for the United States Title at SummerSlam 2025. The 32-year-old Solo Sikoa will be defending the title inside a steel cage.This is a huge match for Fatu in his SummerSlam debut, and many will be hoping to see The Samoan Werewolf regain his United States Championship from Solo Sikoa. However, the numbers game can still play an advantage as the rest of the group can stand at ringside to prevent an exit from the door.However, if Fatu escapes from the top of the cage, there isn't too much anyone can do, including the imposing Talla Tonga.