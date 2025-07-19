  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Adam Pearce announces that Jacob Fatu will face 32-year-old star inside a steel cage at SummerSlam 2025

Adam Pearce announces that Jacob Fatu will face 32-year-old star inside a steel cage at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 01:27 GMT
9Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix

Believe it or not, in a little over two weeks, Jacob Fatu will be making his SummerSlam debut. Adam Pearce revealed that he will face a 32-year-old star inside a steel cage at the biggest event of the summer.

Ad

Since SummerSlam 2025 is two nights, things have to be a lot bigger and better. Jacob Fatu was arrested early on in SmackDown as a "person of interest" following an unexpected opening segment, where Tonga Loa was seemingly involved in a car crash. Fatu was the person accused of causing the crash, although he was later proven to be not guilty.

Adam Pearce came out (Nick Aldis was off this week) after Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso took out Solo Sikoa's MFT, and announced that Fatu vs Sikoa will take place for the United States Title at SummerSlam 2025. The 32-year-old Solo Sikoa will be defending the title inside a steel cage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This is a huge match for Fatu in his SummerSlam debut, and many will be hoping to see The Samoan Werewolf regain his United States Championship from Solo Sikoa. However, the numbers game can still play an advantage as the rest of the group can stand at ringside to prevent an exit from the door.

However, if Fatu escapes from the top of the cage, there isn't too much anyone can do, including the imposing Talla Tonga.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications