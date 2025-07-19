Police take in Jacob Fatu during WWE SmackDown

Police came to take in Jacob Fatu during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Things had already slipped out of control at the start of the show.WWE SmackDown opened with a car accident segment tonight. One car had t-boned another. Member of MFT, Tonga Loa, was bleeding on the scene, talking to police and Jason Jordan. Also present were Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo, all of whom were upset and talking to the police and Adam Pearce when Cathy Kelley arrived on the scene. The Street Profits and B-Fab were at the scene as well, with all of them giving their version of what had happened.Once SmackDown started, it didn't take too long before the police decided to come for Jacob Fatu. They asked Adam Pearce where the star was, and he led them to him. Fatu was not happy and called out the police, saying that he would not go with them. However, Pearce convinced him to cooperate, which led to his arrest by the police.This appears to be a play on MFT, utilizing Jacob Fatu's past history of involvement with the police, and he seemed to know nothing about the incident, despite being named as a person of interest in the case.