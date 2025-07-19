Police take in Jacob Fatu during WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 19, 2025 00:52 GMT
The star has been taken in (Credit: WWE on X)
The star has been taken in (Credit: WWE on X)

Police came to take in Jacob Fatu during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Things had already slipped out of control at the start of the show.

Ad

WWE SmackDown opened with a car accident segment tonight. One car had t-boned another. Member of MFT, Tonga Loa, was bleeding on the scene, talking to police and Jason Jordan. Also present were Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo, all of whom were upset and talking to the police and Adam Pearce when Cathy Kelley arrived on the scene. The Street Profits and B-Fab were at the scene as well, with all of them giving their version of what had happened.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once SmackDown started, it didn't take too long before the police decided to come for Jacob Fatu. They asked Adam Pearce where the star was, and he led them to him. Fatu was not happy and called out the police, saying that he would not go with them. However, Pearce convinced him to cooperate, which led to his arrest by the police.

This appears to be a play on MFT, utilizing Jacob Fatu's past history of involvement with the police, and he seemed to know nothing about the incident, despite being named as a person of interest in the case.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications