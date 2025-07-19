Car accident takes place seconds before WWE SmackDown goes on the air with multiple stars involved; police called

There was a car accident in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown this week. The show started with several stars involved and hurt, as staff members had to intervene to speak with the police.WWE SmackDown opened with a scene of chaos tonight. The show started with what appeared to be a storyline incident. Members of the MFT were involved, with Tonga Loa bleeding, as Cathy Kelley arrived on the scene. Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo were also speaking to members of the police force who had arrived on the scene. Adam Pearce was also there to help, while Jason Jordan was also seen.A car had apparently T-Boned another vehicle in the background. Also present on the scene in the background were B-Fab, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. Cathy Kelley asked what was happening, and Pearce said that there were multiple stars hurt, and he was going to take care of it before addressing it later in the night. Jacob Fatu was blamed for it later, with the policemen coming in to ask him questions.The exact incident is unknown at this time as it happened off-camera, but more details are awaited. None of the WWE Superstars involved seemed happy at all with what had taken place.