3 Opponents for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam following his WWE return

Roman Reigns has finally returned to WWE after months of anticipation and made his impact felt as he avenged the attack from RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins attacked him and sent him on an extended hiatus.

The OTC returned in the main event and saved CM Punk and Jey Uso from being destroyed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after the Best in the World won the gauntlet match and earned a title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief is back and will likely compete in a match at the first two-night SummerSlam 2025. He was rumored to face Seth Rollins at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, his knee injury has jeopardized the plans.

In this listicle, we look at three potential opponents for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025:

#1. Bron Breakker

Roman Reigns was viciously attacked by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Bron Breakker even speared the Original Tribal Chief through the barricade. The former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has been receiving a massive push since he joined the main roster.

Breakker may replace Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam 2025 opponent. The powerhouses clashing in a spear vs. spear bout would be an epic battle and could steal the show.

#2. Bron and Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns returned and saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bron and Bronson’s assault on Monday Night RAW.

Punk won the gauntlet match, and as per the stipulation, he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Therefore, in Seth Rollins’ absence, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns could team up and face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match-up at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Triple Threat WWE Title bout

Roman Reigns is the favorite to continue his feud against Seth Rollins’ heel faction heading into SummerSlam 2025.

However, the sports entertainment juggernaut under Triple H’s creative regime is known for delivering unexpected outcomes. The Original Tribal Chief could pick a whole other track for SummerSlam 2025 and demand a title bout for the historic event.

Hence, Reigns may work to get himself involved in the WWE World Heavyweight Title bout between CM Punk and Gunther and turn it into a Triple Threat, making the bout more dynamic and unexpected.

