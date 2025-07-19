Current WWE champion gets arrested for fraud; storyline questioned by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A current WWE champion was arrested for his mischievous actions on SmackDown this week. However, the direction of the storyline did not impress wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Solo Sikoa was involved in a car crash on SmackDown, which he blamed on Jacob Fatu. However, it was later revealed that the MFT leader himself staged the crash. The incident backfired on Solo as he was booked in a Steel Cage match against The Samoan Werewolf at SummerSlam. The United States Champion was also arrested for staging an accident and trying to frame his family member for it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized WWE for not showing the footage of Solo Sikoa staging the accident:

"Why is Solo Sikoa smacking up his own car? [Why didn't we see the camera footage of the actual accident] Why? Why? Of course, that's all in the writing, Mac. That should have been set up. [Solo shown wrecking his own car]. When Solo is in the ring, and then the footage gets shown on the Titantron, and now he gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar. But we never see the footage. Obviously, there was a wrecked car in the back. So, they had to wreck a car. So, you mean to tell me that you actually spent money and wrecked a car and didn’t get footage? Seriously?" [From 47:19 onwards]

Solo Sikoa won the United States Championship at Night of Champions, where Talla Tonga made his WWE debut and joined Sikoa's faction. However, the champion will be locked inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam and thus has very little chance of getting help from his faction members.

