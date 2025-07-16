Goldberg's son Gage to join WWE as a wrestler & take revenge on veteran for pushing him? Exploring the chances

Goldberg officially ended his WWE in-ring career this past weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. Da Man competed in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther. The WCW legend lost by technical submission after being choked out by The Ring General with his signature Sleeper Choke. Interestingly, the Hall of Famer’s son also had an altercation with the Austrian star during the match. This may unfold as a major event in the future.

In a shocking turn of events, Goldberg’s son, Gage, could make his WWE debut and start a rivalry with Gunther for disrespecting his father and pushing him at SNME XL.

The 19-year-old even posted a picture of himself getting into an altercation with The Ring General from the NBC special show and wrote, "Standing on business," expressing he is not afraid of the World Heavyweight Champion, hinting at a hypothetical clash. He could take forward Goldberg’s legacy, building on his professional wrestling career.

Dominik Mysterio had a similar way in WWE, and now he has managed to craft himself into one of the most successful superstars on the active roster. Additionally, Triple H talked about Goldberg’s son joining the company and carrying on his father’s legacy at the Evolution 2025 press conference.

The Game expressed he could see a spark in Gage’s eyes and that the 19-year-old is very clear that if his NFL career doesn’t play out the way he planned, he would join the Stamford-based promotion.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Goldberg breaks silence over his son potentially joining WWE in the future

Following his retirement match, the WCW legend appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he talked about multiple topics from professional to personal life.

While speaking about his son, Gage, Goldberg revealed that WWE recently offered his son an NIL program. However, Da Man put a halt to the conversations after learning the money WWE is offering his son under an NIL contract.

"They tried to give him an NIL [deal], but when I found out how much [money] they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Goldberg’s son joins World Wrestling Entertainment anytime soon and carries his father's wrestling legacy forward.

