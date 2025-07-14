Goldberg's son Gage breaks silence after WWE star attacks him

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestled his final match this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. His son has now sent a message on social media following what happened in Atlanta that night.

Ad

Now a linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes college football team, Gage was involved in an incident during his father's match against Gunther. It happened after The Ring General pushed him while he was ringside, with the younger Goldberg jumping the barricade and attempting to step up to the Austrian before security guards stopped him.

Gunther proceeded to defeat the WCW icon and retain the World Heavyweight Championship, but that hasn't stopped Gage from looking back proudly at what happened. He took to Instagram to post several pictures from his dad's retirement match and the post-show events, with the first one being of the confrontation between him and The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

The 19-year-old accompanied that with a three-word message, suggesting he is not afraid of the man who attacked him at Saturday Night's Main Event:

"Standing on business," he wrote.

Image via Gage's official Instagram handle

It remains to be seen if he will ever appear in WWE as a wrestler, potentially to avenge Gunther's disrespect towards his family.

Ad

Gage Goldberg on potentially joining WWE

The younger Goldberg has spoken about potentially following in his father's footsteps and becoming a wrestler. A few months ago, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter asked him in an exclusive interview if he would consider becoming an official part of the business. The Colorado Buffaloes linebacker did not rule it out:

"I mean, yes and no, for sure, because wrestling would be cool, being amped up and everything and having all the adrenaline, but then also I know my place right now is with football, so I'm gonna live this out and see where that takes me. If it doesn't work out, could be wrestling, don't know. It's a back-up plan," he said.

Ad

With the WWE Hall of Famer's wrestling career officially over, it might be time for a new Goldberg to step up. Gage could be next in a few years' time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!