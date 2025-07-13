[WATCH] Goldberg's son Gage has a huge moment with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

We've seen Goldberg's son Gage grow up over the years, and as time has gone by, he has hit his growth spurt, especially in the last few years. He's not the same child anymore, and he had a huge moment with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gage getting involved in Goldberg's matches is no surprise, and it's nothing new. Most famously, he got involved at SummerSlam 2021 when Bobby Lashley laid his hands on him, setting up a grudge match against the WWE Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly enough, that match in Saudi Arabia was probably the best of Goldberg's career.

Gage was at ringside watching his father, and as Gunther had the upper hand, he taunted him. This time around, Gage stood up for himself and even jumped the barricade, but there were too many security personnel for anything to happen. Gage had to be separated from Gunther.

While some fans might hope that it would be a tease, as this would be the perfect way to set Gage up for a career, this is anything but a Dominik Mysterio-like situation. Gage is currently pursuing a career in (American) Football and plays for the Colorado Buffaloes on a college level.

If his career in Football doesn't work out, then WWE is very likely going to be a huge option for him.

The Football to WWE transition isn't an uncommon one. It's the route his father took, as well as many others, such as Roman Reigns.

