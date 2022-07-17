"He's a friggen' hot gorilla"- 5 celebrities who had real crushes on WWE Superstars

A few former and current WWE Superstars have dated celebrities in the past. Stacy Keibler, for example, was once in a relationship with Hollywood megastar George Clooney. Dolph Ziggler has also had a brief romance with stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

Meanwhile, some other celebrities have also developed crushes on a few WWE Superstars. They have openly spoken about their attraction to these wrestlers in the past few years.

Here are five celebrities who had real crushes on WWE Superstars.

#5. Snooki is attracted to WWE legend John Cena

Snooki has met John Cena several times

After appearing on MTV's reality show Jersey Shore, Snooki became a famous reality television personality. She later starred in her own reality show, Snooki & Jwoww.

In 2012, the 34-year-old celebrity confessed to having a crush on WWE legend John Cena in her book "Confessions of a Guidette":

"My sports guido crush is John Cena, the wrestler (what up bro, love u!) He's got the tan (sometimes) and the muscles-he's a friggen' hot gorilla," she wrote.

Two years ago, the Jersey Shore star also commented on one of Maryse's photos on Instagram, stating that the former Divas Champion was her new crush.

Snooki had previously competed in WWE in 2011 when she teamed up with Trish Stratus and John Morrison to defeat Dolph Ziggler and LayCool at WrestleMania 27.

#4. Lana Condor has a crush on WWE legend Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

Hollywood star Lana Condor has appeared in several movies, including X-Men: Apocalypse, Moonshot, and the To All the Boys film series.

During an interview on Late with Lilly Singh, the 25-year-old spoke disclosed that she has a big crush on WWE legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson (The Rock). She even dubbed him "her one true love."

"My one true love in this world is The Rock. He is my everything. Yes, my boyfriend is aware. Yes, because it's The Rock," she said. (0:03 - 0:24)

The Hollywood star then explained why she loves The Great One so much:

"[My love for Dwayne comes from] his muscles. Everything," she added. (0:47 - 0:51)

Condor also revealed on the show that she once tweeted a meme to Johnson as a joke. She was so happy when he tweeted back that she and her mother screamed for 30 minutes.

Lilly Singh then surprised Condor with a video message from the former WWE Champion, in which he greeted her and told her that he was also a fan of her work.

#3. David Arquette had a crush on former WWE manager Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth (left) and David Arquette with his wife, Christina McLarty (right)

David Arquette rose to fame in the mid-1990s after starring in several Hollywood movies, including Never Been Kissed, Wild Bill, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The 50-year-old was also an avid wrestling fan growing up.

In an interview with Metro, Arquette disclosed that he was always a fan of Randy Savage. He also revealed that he had a crush on Miss Elizabeth.

"I started watching old Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth stuff, and it just occurred to me that I was in love with her as a kid. She was my favourite, and my wife looks just like her!" he explained.

Courteney Cox's ex-husband had a short run as an in-ring competitor in WCW in 2000, during which he held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship for 12 days. A decade later, the actor returned to the squared circle, teaming up with Alex Riley to face Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW. However, his team lost the bout.

Over the past few years, Arquette competed in several matches on the independent circuit before announcing his retirement from in-ring action in June 2021.

#2. Mac DeMarco also has a crush on WWE legend Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

Canadian singer and songwriter Mac DeMarco has released several albums over the past few years. He has had several award nominations. Besides his passion for music, the 32-year-old has also admitted to having a big celebrity crush on Dwayne Johnson (The Rock).

In an interview with Start Making Sense, DeMarco passionately spoke about his crush on the former WWE Champion:

"I've had one for a while. Maybe it's waning a little bit now. But I really think that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is like, the cutest thing that I've ever seen. Do you know what I mean? He's so big. Like, I can't imagine what it would feel like to hug him, you know? It would be like really crazy," he said. [H/T: Vice]

In addition to being a WWE legend, The Great One is now one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

#1. Sophie Turner had a crush on WWE legend John Cena

Sophie Turner (left) and John Cena (right)

In 2011, Sophie Turner made her acting debut playing the role of Sansa Stark in the famous television series, Game of Thrones. She has since become a Hollywood star, participating in other movies and television shows, including X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix, and The Staircase.

The Queen of the North grew up watching wrestling with her brothers. In an interview with E! News, Turner revealed that she had a crush on John Cena:

"I grew up watching wrestling when I was younger and this was my guy!" she said.

However, Turner's feelings for The Leader of the Cenation changed when she sat next to him on a plane:

"I mean, I liked John Cena! I did. My brothers used to watch wrestling - that's a TV show, right? Then I sat next to him on a plane and it was so uncomfortable because he's so jacked, and then I didn't like him anymore after that," she told Collider. [H/T: Daily Mail]

Turner and her husband, American singer Joe Jonas, recently welcomed their second daughter. Meanwhile, Cena is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

