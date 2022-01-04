"She did not like me" - Miss Elizabeth had major heat with a former WWE personality (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he did not get along with Miss Elizabeth when they worked together at WCW. Russo, one of WCW's head writers alongside Ed Ferrara, disagreed with Elizabeth about the extent of her role in on-screen storylines.

Miss Elizabeth became a legendary character during her time with WWE, as she memorably worked alongside Randy Savage. She later signed with WCW and had a remarkable run with the promotion.

The latest episode of "Writing with Russo" revolved around the former writer's creative differences with Miss Elizabeth. While Russo was a big fan of her work in WWE, he wanted her to get more involved in WCW storylines. He envisioned Elizabeth to be more than just a manager, and he pitched multiple ideas for her to get actively featured in ongoing angles.

"I wanted to get Liz more involved," said Russo. "...I wanted her to get involved more in storylines, you know, physicality. Bro, I never ever thought of Miss Elizabeth being a wrestler. But let's just say I wanted her to have more of an active role. She didn't want to have more of an active role, bro. She just wanted to walk Lex to the ring."

Miss Elizabeth wasn't on the same page as Vince Russo, as she was satisfied with simply accompanying Lex Luger to the ring. The creative disagreements led to Miss Elizabeth disliking Vince Russo. The former WWE writer added that he'd faced a similar issue with many other talents due to his booking decisions.

In the video above, Russo looks back on his experience working with Miss Elizabeth, and he dives into the nature of their conflict.

Vince Russo describes how his heat with Miss Elizabeth affected his relationship with another WCW star

Unfortunately, the heat between Miss Elizabeth and Vince Russo also affected his relationship with Lex Luger in WCW. Russo recalled that Luger always conveyed Elizabeth's objections regarding the booking because she never confronted him personally.

Looking back on this time, the former WWE writer explained that he just wanted to see Miss Elizabeth make a more significant contribution on TV during her final years in professional wrestling.

"Lex would keep coming to me to state Miss Elizabeth's case," Russo added. "...I even said to him. Bro, you've got to explain to me what does it add by her just walking down the aisle with you. But like I said, bro, she did want it, she would always send Lex to me, which caused a little friction between Lex and I, and it's just wrestling, bro...."

Vince Russo's heat with Miss Elizabeth also resulted in the ex-WWE writer getting legitimately slapped by the legendary valet in WCW. You can read more about the incident right here.

