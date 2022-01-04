"She dislocated my jaw" - Popular female star slapped Vince Russo due to their backstage issues (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about an incident from his WCW days when he legitimately got slapped by Miss Elizabeth.

Russo rose to fame as WWE's head writer in the Attitude Era, and he later had a controversial run in WCW. Miss Elizabeth is one of the most popular characters in wrestling history, as her pairing with Randy Savage will go down as an all-time great.

The former WWE writer spoke about his backstage situation with Elizabeth during this week's episode of "Writing with Russo." Russo revealed that Miss Elizabeth didn't like him because he always wanted her to get more involved in storylines. Elizabeth was against Russo's ideas, and the behind-the-scenes friction ultimately led to an explosive segment, where she slapped him in the face.

"There was a scene at WCW where Lex is down in the ring and wrestling, and Liz is down with her, right," said Russo. "I come out, bro, and I go out ringside, and I... scooped her up. This is [the] god's honest truth. Bro, she slapped me so hard across the face. Bro, she dislocated my jaw. That's how hard. I swear to god, that's the hardest I've ever been hit in my life...."

In the video above, Vince Russo elaborates on this memorable incident and shares more of his memories about Miss Elizabeth.

Vince Russo looks back on Miss Elizabeth's heat with him

Vince Russo was a fan of Miss Elizabeth years before they worked together, as he watched her become a household name in WWE.

Once they were both in WCW, they didn't get along with each other. In hindsight, Russo stated that he regrets having heat with the late WWE manager, and he admitted that he only wanted her to have a more significant role on TV as a performer.

"But Chris, I've got to be honest with you, I feel bad about all that because I was a big fan of hers," Russo added. "And I did respect her, but I just thought for storyline purposes and the show, man, it would have just been so much cooler if we had her more involved because we never really saw her get involved."

What do you think about Vince Russo's comments? What are some of your favorite memories of Miss Elizabeth? Sound off below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Were you a fan of Miss Elizabeth? Yes No 0 votes so far