Former WCW star gives his honest opinion of working with Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth

Former WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently opened up about his experiences working with Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth.

Chuck Palumbo is a former WCW and WWE star. A product of the WCW Power Plant, Palumbo moved to WWE after they bought out the competition in 2001.

Chuck Palumbo recently spoke to Pro Wrestling Defined on YouTube. During the interview, Palumbo opened up about his experiences working with Lex Luger in WCW:

"Lex is a character. I was very fortunate to be fresh and... he was one of the top guys, so here I am a new guy, very green, and I got to work with him. He wasn't an in-ring technician but he knew how to make money in the business. I picked up a few things from him. He was very successful for a long time and he had the game figured out. I learned a bit from him. Again, not so much inside the ring but then again you pick up different things from different people."

Chuck Palumbo on working with Miss Elizabeth in WCW

Chuck Palumbo also had the chance to work with the late Miss Elizabeth, who was Lex Luger's valet at the time.

Speaking of Miss Elizabeth, Palumbo had nothing but nice things to say about her. He put her over as a "wonderful person" and commented on how lucky he had been to work with a legend like her early on in his career:

"I remember Liz [Miss Elizabeth] was his valet. Wonderful person. Sweet person. A legend if you think about it, even at that time, she had her run with Randy Savage, I mean you're talking about someone who was already at the time a legend in the business. Just the opportunity to work with those talents was really fantastic. I couldn't believe at the time that I was actually doing it," Palumbo stated.

