"She slapped me so hard" - WWE veteran reveals how Miss Elizabeth left him with a dislocated jaw [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about his relationship with the late Miss Elizabeth.

Russo and Elizabeth briefly worked together in WCW when the former was the head writer there.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he didn't have the easiest of relationships with Miss Elizabeth and he opened up about the reason behind it. Russo also spoke about an incident where he got slapped by the legendary valet during a segment and how he ended up with a dislocated jaw:

"Elizabeth wasn't as meek as you may believe. When I went over to WCW, a lot of people were being paid a lot of money and that wasn't my doing. I walked into the situation. Liz was getting paid a lot of money to walk Lex [Luger] to the ring. So, I had to say, 'Liz, listen, we have got to get you more involved.' She did not want to get more involved. And I was like, we gotta do more. I started to get her more involved and she hated me for it."

"There was this one scene where when Lex was wrestling, I come down to the ring and I scoop Liz up and I kidnap her and I'm taking her to the back while Lex is wrestling. As a shoot, she slapped me so hard across the face, she dislocated my jaw. That's how hard she hit me. She did not like me. She dislocated my jaw," said Vince Russo.

Miss Elizabeth in WCW

Miss Elizabeth signed with WCW in 1996 and returned to professional wrestling at Clash of the Champions XXXII, managing Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan. She joined the NWO later that year.

During this time, Elizabeth started to accompany Lex Luger to the ring and had a real-life relationship with The Total Package. Later on in her WCW run, she briefly managed Team Package which consisted of Luger and Ric Flair.

Miss Elizabeth's last WCW appearance came in May 2000 on an episode of Nitro. She left the promotion a few months later after her contract expired.

