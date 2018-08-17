WWE News: A fan proposed to Carmella at a meet a greet event, and she said yes

The SmackDown Women's Champion isn't quite so mean off screen

What's the story?

Well, during her time as SmackDown Women's Champion, to date, Carmella has been an incredible heel - but it turns out The Princess of Staten Island isn't quite so mean off-screen.

The former Miss Money In The Bank was recently approached by a young fan at a meet and greet and the young member of the WWE Universe saw his shot and took it. I'm sure Carmella has turned down many proposals from WWE fans but, on this occasion, the blue brand's champion said, "Yes!"

In case you didn't know...

Carmella arrived in WWE five years ago with an impressive resume, having been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots as well as a Laker Girl, but with next to no wrestling experience.

After debuting in NXT alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass, the second-generation Superstar would only wrestle on very rare occasions - and would remain in NXT as Enzo and Cass burst onto the main roster, learning the ropes on the yellow brand and becoming a star in her own right.

Carmella built a solid foundation for her future while in NXT

Even still, Carmella's call-up in 2016 came as a shock to most of the WWE Universe. But the Staten Island Princess has had a breakout two years. She did so by winning the Money In The Bank contract, becoming the longest-reigning briefcase holder and winning her first singles title, the SmackDown Women's Championship, by defeating Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Carmella recently replied to a fan on Twitter who posted a video of the SmackDown Women's Champion's appearance at a meet and greet for StubHub. The Princess of Staten Island was approached by a young fan who would take a knee and seemingly propose to Carmella - clearly showing no intimidation to the character the blue brand star portrays on television.

The fans gathered in the building would then chant, "Yes!" in Daniel Bryan-esque fashion. A visibly shocked Carmella would make the young fan's day by accepting the proposal and giving the youngster a hug - but the Women's Champion would admit on Twitter that he, in fact, made her day! You can see the clip below.

He literally made my day... omg my heart. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/sqFxAh1Roz — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) August 17, 2018

What's next?

Carmella defends her Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte at SummerSlam this Sunday, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Win or lose, Carmella seems to be very highly valued by WWE and is a mainstay on the blue brand - and with an attitude like this outside the ring, you really can't blame them. This is just great to see.

Do you think Carmella will hold onto the gold? Let us know in the comments.