5 backstage interviewers who have dated WWE Superstars

Throughout the past few years, several backstage interviewers have dated WWE Superstars.

Many love stories have blossomed in WWE in the past few years. Several WWE Superstars have dated or married other wrestlers, like John Cena & Nikki Bella and Bianca Belair & Montez Ford. Meanwhile, some superstars fell in love with backstage employees. Sasha Banks, for example, is currently married to WWE costume designer Sarath Ton.

A few superstars have also dated WWE backstage interviewers. Some of these relationships ended shortly after. Nonetheless, other couples are currently engaged or happily married. Two have even appeared together on WWE's reality show Total Divas.

Here are five backstage interviewers who have dated WWE Superstars.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt & JoJo Offerman

JoJo Offerman signed with WWE in 2013 and directly joined the cast of Total Divas. The daughter of the famous baseball player José Offerman competed in only five matches between October 2013 and May 2014 on NXT and Monday Night RAW. She later became a ring announcer and backstage interviewer on various shows, including SmackDown and RAW.

The 27-year-old spent nearly eight years in WWE. During her time in Vince McMahon's company, she got into a relationship with former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

In 2017, the former WWE Champion's ex-wife, Samantha Wyatt, filed for divorce after claiming that her husband had an affair with Offerman. Following his divorce, Wyatt's romance with Offerman came to light. They are currently still together.

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2018. A year later, the former WWE backstage interviewer gave birth to their second.

Today, both have left Vince McMahon's company. Offerman departed WWE quietly earlier this year. Meanwhile, her boyfriend competed in his final match last April when he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. On July 31, WWE released Wyatt from his contract, ending his 12-year run.

