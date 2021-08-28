5 WWE Superstars who have never pinned AEW Star Jon Moxley

AEW star Jon Moxley has proven himself capable of going head-to-head with some of the best WWE Superstars in history. A few of them even failed to pin him.

Before he became one of the top stars of All Elite Wrestling, Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) was a successful WWE Superstar. He spent nearly eight years in Vince McMahon's company, in which he won many titles. Before he left in 2019, he became a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

Jon was great as Dean Ambrose. Truly.



But looking back, WWE had Jon Moxley on the roster and this was their limit.



My oh my pic.twitter.com/S0zhA8z5Zm — Steven (@OaklandRovers) August 23, 2021

Although some superstars held official victories over Moxley in tag team matches, the 35-year-old was never the one with his shoulders on the mat when the referee counted to three.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have never pinned AEW Star, Jon Moxley.

#5. WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy never pinned AEW Star Jon Moxley

Although he is still an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, Jeff Hardy is considered a WWE legend. Like Jon Moxley, The Charismatic Enigma is a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

Hardy and Moxley fought side by side twice in 2017. The same year, they also faced each other as Moxley teamed up with his fellow member of The Shield, Seth Rollins, to take on The Hardy Boyz.

Alongside his brother Matt, Jeff Hardy lost against Moxley and Rollins. Following a Dirty Deeds from Moxley, Rollins pinned The Charismatic Enigma for the win.

Aside from the 2019 Royal Rumble match, Jeff Hardy never competed against Moxley again. Being on different promotions now, the younger Hardy does not have a chance to face and pin Moxley. However, his brother, Matt, does have this chance.

Like his brother, Matt Hardy never pinned Moxley. Nonetheless, The Broken One joined AEW last year. Although they are yet to cross paths in AEW, a square-off between the older Hardy and Moxley could happen at any time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood