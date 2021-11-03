Are Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman still together?

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman are still dating each other, and they also share two kids. Wyatt and Offerman's first child, Knash, was born in 2019, while their daughter Hyrie came into their lives last year.

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman's relationship was full of questions and controversies. However, the two are still together, regardless of the criticism.

In 2017, it was reported that Bray Wyatt’s ex-wife, Samantha Wyatt, had filed for divorce, alleging that her husband had an affair with the former WWE announcer, Jojo Offerman.

Bray Wyatt's partner Jojo Offerman was also a part of WWE from 2013 until 2021. Offerman joined NXT back in late 2013 and eventually became the announcer for the brand.

After serving as the announcer for NXT, Offerman was eventually promoted to the main roster and became the regular announcer for shows such as SamckDown, RAW and various pay-per-views.

She also served as a backstage interviewer for WWE as well. Offerman worked for RAW from 2016 until 2018. She was still under contract with WWE despite not appearing on TV for several years. It was reported recently that she was released by the company.

Bray Wyatt’s career with WWE was full of notable accomplishments

Bray Wyatt has always been a fan-favorite within the WWE Universe. Wyatt held both the WWE and Universal Championships during his time with the company.

The former leader of The Wyatt Family is also a former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. However, Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on the 31st of July, 2021, which eventually ended his 12-year long tenure.

His release came as a big surprise to many within the WWE Universe, and it now remains to be seen where Wyatt will end up following his departure from the company.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Wyatt has been posting cryptic posts about his immediate future with many major promotions eager to snap him up.

Edited by Alan John