Fan pays $400 to ask Alexa Bliss out on Cameo, she responds

Alexa Bliss became the latest WWE Superstar to join Cameo in July, and she recently received a very interesting proposal from a fan. Cameo is a platform on which fans can pay for customized video shout-outs from their favorite WWE Superstars and celebrities.

A fan named Antonio paid around $400 ($399 to be precise) to ask Alexa Bliss out on a date, and Little Miss Bliss turned down the offer in the most polite way imaginable.

Bliss thanked Antonio for the message and said that she was extremely flattered by his proposal. The former Women's Champion went on to reveal that she is already in a relationship with someone else.

Bliss also advised Antonio to go out once the pandemic is over as there is undoubtedly someone special waiting for him.

Here's Alexa Bliss' message to the fan:

Hi Antonio. First, I just wanted to say, thank you so much for your message. That was so sweet of you to write to me. I'm extremely flattered with your request, but unfortunately, I am seeing someone. But, I know there is someone out there for you. I know it's a little hard right now with everything going out with COVID and having to stay inside, so I hope you're staying inside, staying healthy, and happy, but I know once everything clears up, you've got to get out there. You know, just get out there, meet someone, and someone will show you what it means to be loved. Someone will show you that you deserve all the happiness in the world and be treated in the best way possible and I know that there is someone out there for you. Just got to keep looking. Just like Dory says, 'just keep swimming'. Bye Antonio.

Someone seems to have paid Alexa Bliss $400 on Cameo to ask her out, which she said no to in the kindest way possible. pic.twitter.com/Gz7ySCSBTe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 29, 2020

Alexa Bliss' relationship status and storyline direction in WWE

In case you didn't know, Alexa Bliss is currently dating American musician Ryan Cabrera. Bliss was previously in a relationship with Monday Night RAW's Murphy. While they ended their engagement a long time ago, both Superstars are still good friends.

When it comes to WWE TV, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have enjoyed a fruitful alliance since 2019. Alexa Bliss also appeared during the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, fuelling speculation about her possibly being Sister Abigail. However, it was just one of Bray Wyatt's ploys to lure Braun Strowman into making a mistake during the bizarre cinematic contest.

Bliss reluctantly faced Cross in singles competition on last week's episode of SmackDown. Cross defeated her partner to win another shot at Bayley's SmackDown Women's title.