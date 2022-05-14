5 WWE couples who surprisingly didn't make it down the aisle

While many expected them to marry, a few famous WWE Superstar couples surprisingly did not make it down the aisle.

Several WWE Superstars have fallen in love and dated their co-workers over the past few years. Many of these couples have tied the knot, like The Miz & Maryse and Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins.

While some other WWE couples seemed to be heading towards the same, they surprisingly split and never made it down the aisle. One of these couples even called off their engagement just a month before their wedding.

Here are five WWE couples who surprisingly didn't make it down the aisle.

#5. WWE EVP Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

In the early 1990s, Triple H met Chyna at Killer Kowalski's school in Massachusetts. Nevertheless, the two did not start dating until 1996. Nearly a year later, The Ninth Wonder of the World joined her boyfriend in WWE. According to Hall of Famer Jim Ross, The Game was the one who convinced Vince McMahon to hire his girlfriend, who was then trying to get into the wrestling business.

Triple H and Chyna worked together for a few years on-screen as part of D-Generation X. They also lived together in real life. Although Chyna claimed that she was engaged to The Game, Triple H denied this in an interview with Howard Stern in 2002.

While many thought Triple H and Chyna would eventually get married, the couple split after The Game's on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon turned into a real-life one.

After their breakup, The Ninth Wonder of the World accused The Game of cheating on her with The Billion Dollar Princess. In his interview with Howard Stern, the 52-year-old addressed his ex-girlfriend's accusations.

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were seperated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time. [Technically I wasn't cheating] yeah, I don't see things the same way she does," he said. (11:04)

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started dating in 2000. Three years later, the couple tied the knot. They now have three daughters. Meanwhile, Chyna tragically passed away in April 2016.

#4. Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Lita and Matt Hardy split in 2005

In early 1999, Lita made her professional wrestling debut. She then competed in a few promotions, including NWA Mid-Atlantic, where she first met The Hardy Boyz.

In her autobiography, "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D.--The Reality of Amy Dumas," Lita disclosed that she liked Matt right away when she met him. She also stated that they had an immediate physical attraction.

"We all went to a club in Charlotte, a place called Club 2000, and from there back to Slim and Strawberry's house. Matt and I chatted all night—we hit it off right from the start. There was an immediate physical attraction, but there was also something more than that. He was so different from most of the wrestlers that I'd met. We ended up in the hot tub together, but mostly we just talked and talked, about wrestling, about our lives. He seemed like somebody I'd definitely like to get to know," she wrote.

Later in 1999, Lita and Matt started dating. She then proceeded to join him in Vince McMahon's company.

The couple dated for about six years, during which time they worked together on-screen. Being one of the most famous couples in WWE history, many expected Matt and Lita to make it down the aisle. However, they split in 2005 after Matt discovered that Lita was having an affair with Edge.

In an interview with Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring, Lita disclosed how her relationship with Matt was affected when she suffered an injury in 2005.

"We were slightly disconnected while I was at home recuperating because he was still 100% into his career and I was 100% out of it at the moment, because I had to be. And I remember thinking 'Yeah we're not gonna be together after our careers are over because that, that is our bond. The way we view life, our interests, they don't really align you know?" she said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

WWE later turned the real-life drama between the three wrestlers into a storyline. In real life, Edge and Lita continued dating for a while before they also split. While Lita's current relationship status is unknown, Matt is now married to former IMPACT Wrestling star Reby Sky. They now have four children.

#3. John Morrison and Melina

John Morrison and Melina dated on and off for 11 years

After participating in the third season of Tough Enough in 2003, John Morrison and Melina kicked off their romantic relationship. While the former Intercontinental Champion won the competition, Melina only made it to the final 25 before getting cut from the show.

After officially signing, the couple worked together in WWE's former developmental brand OVW. They then debuted together on the main roster in 2005.

Over the next few years, Morrison and Melina became one of the most famous real-life couples in WWE. They also worked together on-screen for a few years on-screen.

While many believed the two wrestlers would eventually get married, they surprisingly split in 2015 after dating on and off for nearly 11 years. In an interview with Jim Ross on the Ross Report, Melina stated that rumors of her cheating on Morrison with Batista led to her split from the former Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews

After joining WWE in 2013, Alexa Bliss spent nearly three years on NXT, during which she became the manager of Wesley Blake and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy). While working together, Little Miss Bliss and Matthews started dating in real life.

After dating for a while, Bliss and Matthews got engaged in 2016. In an interview with Gorilla Position in April 2017, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she and Matthews were already planning their wedding when she moved from NXT to SmackDown in July 2016.

"So we got engaged over a year ago (...) and we were like 'okay, so we're going to set this date and then I ended up being moved to SmackDown, which was amazing. And so we're like 'All right, we'll push it to this date' and then with our traveling weeks to see each other seven days a week and work together six days a week, because I was partnered with Blake and Murphy, and now we see each other maybe six hours a week, so it's one of those things that we've really be able to talk through text and FaceTime and I'm sure he's annoyed with me calling his phone like every other minute but it's one of those things that we have had to adapt to for sure. (...) It's so hard (to organize a wedding over FaceTime)," she said. (6:20 - 7:32)

Despite this, the couple surprisingly did not make it down the aisle. Instead, Bliss and Matthews called off their engagement in early 2018. Answering a fan's question about her relationship status on Twitter in 2020, the former RAW Women's Champion disclosed that she and her ex-fiancé are still friends.

#1. John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella called off her engagement to John Cena

After officially ending his marriage to Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012, John Cena started dating Nikki Bella later that same year. They then appeared together on Total Divas as their life became one of the central angles of the show.

The Leader of the Cenation initially did not want to marry again. However, he changed his mind after dating Nikki for nearly five years. Cena then proposed to the former Divas Champion inside the ring at WrestleMania 33, following their victory over The Miz and Maryse.

The two wrestlers were going to marry in May 2018. However, Nikki surprisingly ended her relationship with Cena just a month before their wedding.

In an interview with Better Together, the former Divas Champion revealed that she called off her engagement to The Leader of the Cenation because he did not want to force him to have children with her.

"Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people that wanted two different lives but were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what he wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, I was like, 'Am I'm going to force someone to be a father?" Nikki said. (H/T: Digital Spy)

Cena is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. Meanwhile, Nikki is engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The former Divas Champion recently announced that they would tie the knot next fall.

