5 WWE SmackDown Superstars and what they look like without makeup

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars from the Monday Night RAW roster have shared no-makeup photos with their followers on social media.

For example, Nikki A.S.H has posted several pictures of her unadorned face on her Instagram account. She also explained in a YouTube video that she did not care about cosmetics until she became a superstar in the Stamford-based company.

A few SmackDown superstars have also appeared without makeup in photos and videos on social media and other outlets, giving their fans a glimpse of their natural looks.

Here are five WWE SmackDown Superstars and what they look like without makeup.

#5. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Growing up, Ronda Rousey had no interest in wearing makeup. In an interview with Complex in 2012, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that her schoolmates called her "Miss Man" and "Guns" because she was a muscular girl and never wore makeup. She was also not fashionable and would go to school with cauliflower ear and ringworm.

However, Rousey started wearing makeup when she was 21. Speaking to the Washington Post in 2015, she explained that she worked as a bartender at the time and "needed tips."

About six years ago, the former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed in an interview with Coveteur that she goes out and walks around without makeup as she likes her natural looks.

"I go out and walk around without makeup or anything. I like how my face looks. Some people who know that they’re going to be photographed have to be made up all the time. But I want people to see what I’m like all over the place. On days when I'm just slumming around, that's just how I am. I'll surprise people if I have an event to go to and I feel like prettying it up. If it's fighting time, it's fighting time. I’m not trying to make it look perfect all the time. I'm just trying to look like myself all the time," she said.

Rousey has shared several no-makeup photos on her Instagram over the past few years. Many of her fans have complimented her natural beauty.

#4. Aliyah

Aliyah without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

After competing on the independent circuit for a couple of years, Aliyah joined WWE in 2015. She then spent about six years in NXT before making her main roster debut on SmackDown last year.

The 27-year-old seems fascinated with cosmetics. Hence, it is hard to find a picture of Aliyah without makeup.

However, the current SmackDown Superstar posted a no-makeup photo of herself a few years ago while on a plane traveling from Orlando to Japan. Many of her followers commented on the Canadian's natural looks, stating that she looked beautiful.

"Super gorgeous no make up needed @aliyahwwe," one fan commented.

Aliyah and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez are currently in the semi-finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. They will now face the winners of the Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Match that will take place next Friday on SmackDown.

#3. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

After serving in the United States Marine Corps for a few years, Lacey Evans signed with WWE in 2016. She spent about three years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2019. She is currently on the SmackDown roster.

During a makeup tutorial with former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) in 2019, Evans disclosed that she was not a makeup person before joining the Stamford-based company.

"Now, before I got with WWE, I was not a makeup person whatsoever. Absolutely not. [she was in the military], yeah, and we don't wear makeup in the military," she said. (4:20 - 4:29)

Although she always wears makeup on-screen, the former United States Marine Sergeant has no problem posting photos of her unadorned face on social media. The 32-year-old seems to enjoy not wearing makeup in her daily life.

#2. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Despite wearing makeup on television, Liv Morgan is not a cosmetics fan. In an interview with WWE.com, the SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that she does not like dressing up and feels more comfortable in "sweatpants, a pair of J's, and a snapback."

In 2020, Morgan appeared in a makeup tutorial YouTube video with Lana. The 28-year-old, who currently resides on a farm, stated that she rarely wears makeup in her everyday life.

"I usually just bare minimum, very basic, especially out here like in the farm, you know, like I get ready like one day a week," she explained. (6:15 - 6:23)

The SmackDown Women's Champion has also shared several photos of herself without makeup on her Instagram in the past few years.

Last month, Morgan successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. She will now defend it against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

#1. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Sonya Deville has been a part of WWE since participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Adam Pearce's former assistant is now an active competitor on SmackDown.

On television, Deville usually wears a significant amount of makeup. However, she disclosed in an Instagram post in 2015 that she does not usually wear makeup during the week in her daily life.

"90% of my week consists of being in workout clothes, no makeup sweating it up (which I absolutely love ) but once in awhile it's nice to get dolled up," she wrote.

Over the past few years, Deville has shared several no-makeup photos of herself on her Instagram account. Many of her followers praised her natural beauty. Some even stated that she looked more beautiful in her natural looks.

