5 WWE RAW Superstars and what they look like without makeup

WWE's female superstars usually wear a decent amount of makeup as part of their on-screen characters. However, many of these ladies are not fans of wearing cosmetics away from the cameras.

For example, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has admitted that not wearing makeup is her favorite thing about being home.

However, not many fans have seen their favorite female superstars in their natural looks. Nevertheless, some Monday Night RAW female superstars have given their fans glimpses of their unadorned faces, sharing a few photos of themselves without makeup on their social media. A few have also made rare on-screen appearances without makeup.

Here are five WWE RAW Superstars and what they look like without makeup.

#5. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina

Queen Zelina without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Queen Zelina signed with WWE in 2017. Although the company released her from her contract in 2020, she returned nearly a year later to SmackDown.

The 31-year-old then moved to Monday Night RAW after winning the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament. She is currently active on the Red Brand.

Zelina is very active on social media. In her posts, she rarely appears without makeup, and she has never shown up on WWE television in her natural state. Hence, many fans have never seen her unadorned face.

In one of her TikTok clips, Zelina appeared without makeup, which received a positive response from some of her fans, who praised her natural beauty.

Zelina has not wrestled for nearly four months. She last competed in April when she lost to Bianca Belair on RAW.

#4. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Since 2013, Becky Lynch has been an active competitor in WWE. Although her character was more about her in-ring performance than her looks during her first few years in the company, she has transitioned into a more fashionable persona since her return from maternity leave last year.

Lynch currently wears a lot of makeup on-screen. However, she usually sports a more natural look in real life. Over the past few years, the former RAW Women's Champion has shared several photos of herself on Instagram without makeup.

In one of her no-makeup posts in 2019, several fans praised Lynch's natural look, stating that she was beautiful without makeup.

Big Time Becks recently suffered an injury during her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She will now be out of action for several months.

#3. Former WWE 24/7 Champion Doudrop

Doudrop without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Doudrop wrestled for over a decade on the independent circuit before joining the NXT UK roster in 2019. Nearly two years later, the former 24/7 Champion made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW, where she is currently active.

The 31-year-old usually shares photos of herself in different makeup styles with her social media followers. The RAW Superstar has also posted several no-makeup pictures on her Instagram over the past few months.

Last March, she shared a photo of her unadorned face on Instagram, disclosing in the caption that she is starting to love her natural look:

"Starting to really love my naked face."

Doudrop has been having a tough time on RAW in the past few months. She is currently on a four-match losing streak.

#2. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley

Bayley without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Bayley usually pays significant attention to her on-screen makeup to reflect her gimmick. In an interview with the New York Post, the former RAW Women's Champion disclosed that she changed her eye makeup after turning heel a few years ago, adopting an ancient-Egyptian-like style.

In real life, however, the 33-year-old does not seem to be a big fan of wearing makeup. As she shares many daily life photos on her Instagram account, Bayley usually appears to be wearing little to no makeup.

At SummerSlam, Bayley returned to WWE after over a year of absence due to injury. She currently leads a stable that includes IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

In 2016, Nikki A.S.H. joined WWE after passing a tryout in London a year earlier. She then spent about three years in NXT before making her main roster debut on SmackDown in 2018.

Although she usually wears makeup on television, the 33-year-old does not seem keen on wearing it away from the cameras. During an episode of Lana's Make-up Secrets YouTube show in 2019, the former RAW Women's Champion spoke about her relationship with makeup:

"Here is the thing with makeup, I've come a long way. I would never even have done makeup if it wasn't for being in this industry. I am, I started gaining my confidence with makeup and doing it by myself, you know, when I'm at television, when I'm at RAW or SmackDown, NXT. You know we have these fantastic makeup artists and hair, you know, stylists.(...) That didn't come naturally to me, makeup. I've had to really learn different things and what works for me and what doesn't work for me," she explained. (1:15 - 2:03)

Over the past few years, Nikki has posted several no-makeup pictures of herself on her social media accounts.

Last Monday, Nikki teamed up with Doudrop to face Asuka and Alexa Bliss on RAW. Nevertheless, she and her tag team partner lost the bout.

