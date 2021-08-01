5 WWE female Superstars who have had more in-ring success than their husbands/partners

Many couples have wrestled in WWE over the past few years. Some female superstars have been more successful than their husbands/partners.

Today, WWE has many couples on its roster, like Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, Franky Monet & John Morrison, and Bianca Belair & Montez Ford. Several of these couples have had much success. However, some superstars have more achievements than their real-life partners.

John Morrison, for example, is a more successful WWE Superstar than his wife Franky Monet, who had just joined the company a few months ago. Although Monet has held championships outside of WWE, her husband has won much more gold. The 41-year-old is a former ECW, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion. He also won over 20 championships outside of WWE.

There are also other examples where the female superstars were more successful in-ring competitors than their husbands/partners. Sometimes it was due to having more talent. Other times, injuries held the male superstars back.

Here are five WWE female superstars who have had more in-ring success than their husbands/partners.

#5. WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H - Killian Dain

Nikki A.S.H and her husband, Killian Dain

Killian Dain competed on a few promotions before WWE signed him in 2016, a few weeks after signing his then-girlfriend Nikki A.S.H. Soon after, the two superstars became part of a stable called SAnity.

In the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, WWE moved SAnity from NXT to SmackDown but left A.S.H on the Black and Gold Brand. However, SAnity's move to the Blue Brand was short-lived. A year later, the group officially disbanded after its members were drafted to different brands due to the 2019 Superstar Shake-up. Dain went back to NXT.

A.S.H was not on NXT when her now-husband returned to the Black and Gold Brand. The 32-year-old moved to SmackDown in November 2018. While Dain's second NXT run was not much of a success, his wife excelled on the main roster. A.S.H joined forces with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown to win the Women's Tag Team Championships twice in 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, Dain and A.S.H's in-ring careers took different paths. WWE released Dain last June to end his five-year run with the company. During the five years, he did not win any championships. A.S.H, on the other hand, has been living much success lately. She adopted a new gimmick, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and cashed in on Charlotte Flair to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

