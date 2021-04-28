10 real-life couples who are currently in WWE

In the past years, WWE has shed light on the personal lives of some couples on its hit reality show Total Divas. It gave fans a chance to watch the ups and downs in the lives of couples like Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, Natalya & TJ Wilson, and John Cena & Nikki Bella.

Although some of the couples featured on Total Divas are no longer with WWE, the company still has many others under its roof. We have seen them team up in mixed-tag matches and even compete against each other.

The latest couple to reunite under the WWE flag is Franky Monet and John Morrison. They now join a long list of couples that have wrestled under the WWE banner in the past few years.

Here are ten real-life couples who are currently in WWE.

#10. WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse are one of the most entertaining couples in WWE. They already have their reality show, Miz & Mrs. The two superstars met 15 years ago when The Miz hosted the WWE Diva Search where Maryse was a contestant.

According to Maryse, The Miz was "mean" to her at first because she did not speak English.

The Miz, however, revealed his side of the story in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"Maryse and I met in 2006 when I was hosting a WWE Diva search and she was a contestant. She was picked, but we didn't start dating then. About a year later we started talking after one of the Raw events. I was like, 'Man if only I could get a girl like this. One of these days I will get a girl like this and I will be so happy.' And I did!"

Eventually, both of them started dating and got married in 2014. The Miz and Maryse now have two children.

#9. WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch kept their relationship a secret until Rollins announced it on Instagram in May 2019. The couple announced their engagement in August of the same year.

In May 2020, Lynch relinquished her RAW Women's Championship due to her pregnancy. The two superstars welcomed their first child, Roux, last December.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

Rollins and Becky teamed up three times in mixed-tag team matches against Maria & Mike Kanellis, Andrade & Zelina Vega, and Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans. They won all their matches and remain undefeated in WWE.

Rollins is currently active on SmackDown, while Lynch has not yet returned from her maternity leave.

