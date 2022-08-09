"I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship" - 5 couples the WWE Universe has created

WWE currently hosts several real-life couples. For example, The Street Profits' Montez Ford is married to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Ricochet is now dating SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Over the past few years, several rumors have surrounded some WWE Superstars, suggesting they were also dating. Some of these rumors stemmed from fans wanting to see certain superstars date or believing others were already in a relationship.

Here are five couples the WWE Universe has created.

#5. Sasha Banks and Seth Rollins

Sasha Banks and Seth Rollins are close friends

While working together in WWE, Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks seemingly became friends. The two have appeared together on several occasions and seem to be very close.

In 2015, however, The Boss and The Visionary's close relationship sparked rumors about them being more than just friends. Some fans were excited about the rumored relationship and thought the two would make a cute couple.

"If @SashaBanksWWE and @WWERollins were dating it would be super cute because i luv Sasha and Seth so much they r my favorite," a fan tweeted in 2016.

Although Banks married WWE costume designer Sarath Ton in 2016, the rumors did not die. While neither Banks nor Rollins addressed these speculations, one fan took to Twitter to clarify that the two were just friends and were not together:

"I mean Seth works out with Sasha and Bayley all time, doesn't mean he's sleeping with them. He likes his fellow female Superstars posts on Instagram all the time, doesn't mean he's dating them," the fan explained.

The rumors, of course, were untrue. While Banks is still married to Ton, Rollins is now married to Becky Lynch. The couple even have a daughter together.

#4. Finn Balor and Bayley

Like Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks, Bayley and Finn Balor have also developed a close friendship while working together in WWE. The two even jokingly imitated each other's entrances on NXT. They were also a team in the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge.

The two superstars' close relationship sparked rumors that they were more than friends. Many fans were happy to hear about the rumored romance. One even stated that Bayley and Balor looked "adorable" together:

"Someone please tell me Finn and Bayley are dating. They look sooo adorable together 😍😍😍," a fan tweeted in 2016.

In 2017, Balor posted a photo of himself with Bayley and his parents on Twitter, captioning it "meet the parents," which made many fans believe the rumor was true.

However, Bayley finally addressed the rumors in an interview with Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast last year:

"One time, I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship. We took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents when we were backstage. And then people went 'Oh my god! Are you really together?' (...) We are not married. He is married to a beautiful woman and he seems so happy. That was so fun, and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners," she explained.

In February 2021, Bayley called off her engagement to AEW star Aaron Solo, whom she met in 2010. Meanwhile, Balor is married to Mexican TV host and reporter Veronica Rodriguez.

#3. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

Some fans thought Roman Reigns and Brie Bella were a couple

Over the past few years, Roman Reigns and the Bella Twins have attended a few events together. They were also guests on Good Morning America six years ago. The Tribal Chief seemed to have a particularly good friendship with Brie. The two took several photos together backstage in which they seemed close.

Although Brie's relationship with Bryan Danielson was well-known to the WWE Universe because they appeared together on Total Divas and worked together on-screen, some fans still speculated that Reigns and Brie were an item.

In 2014, a fan took to Twitter to disclose that her mother called her to ask if Reigns and Brie were dating:

"My mom literally called me up to ask if Brie Bella and Roman Reigns are dating xD ! No mom," the fan tweeted.

Reigns and Brie were definitely not a couple. While Brie is still married to Danielson and has two children, Reigns has been married to Galina Becker since 2014. The couple have five kids together.

#2. NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

While participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville became best friends. The two even later became roommates and also on-screen partners.

Rose and Deville's very close relationship sparked rumors among the WWE Universe that the two may be more than just friends. In 2019, the current NXT Women's Champion addressed these speculations.

"I think it's obviously just rumors. Everyone can get different vibes from the way we are portrayed on TV. I feel like for my character too, it's a little bit more hot bombshell, a little more sexual too, so I think some of the things I do can be portrayed as that. But as of now, we are just going to have to wait and see," Rose told Distractify.

While Rose has been dating former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli since 2018, Deville recently started dating a new woman, Toni Cassano.

#1. John Cena and Carmella

Rumors suggested that Carmella and John Cena dated a few years ago

Since joining WWE in 2000, John Cena has dated a few of his co-workers. Between 2012 and 2018, The Leader of the Cenation was in a relationship with Nikki Bella. However, the couple called off their wedding and split in April 2018.

After his breakup with Nikki, rumors suggested that Cena was dating fellow superstar Carmella behind his ex-fiancée's back. Many fans then discussed these rumors on Twitter. While some insisted it was untrue, others were unsure whether to believe it or not.

In an interview with The Bella Twins, Carmella finally killed these rumors, disclosing that they stemmed from her living in the same city as Cena.

"Oh my God. That is the most insane rumor because at the time that was when I broke up with my ex and because John lives in Tampa, I lived in Tampa. Apparently he was seen out at a bar or something, so people just assumed, 'Oh Carmella lives in Tampa. She must have been at that same bar'. It was so insane. I don't know how you did it for so long. Where do they come up with this s**t?" she said on The Bellas Podcast. (H/T: Express)

Cena is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. Meanwhile, Carmella recently tied the knot with RAW color commentator Corey Graves.

