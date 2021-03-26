Bayley reveals why she got into trouble in real-life for working with Finn Balor on-screen

WWE Superstars Finn Balor and Bayley often worked together back in NXT. Their on-screen chemistry caused the fans to buzz with excitement, and it led to rumors about their relationship in real life.

When Bayley recently made an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, the host brought up an exciting topic she found during her research. It appears that one of the most searched questions about Bayley on Google is whether she is married to Finn Balor.

The SmackDown superstar then denied all the dating rumors. She also revealed that she got into trouble in her previous relationship because of a picture she took with Finn Balor's parents. That backstage photo circulated on social media, and everyone asked them if they were together in real life.

"It wasn't even a storyline, we kind of made it ourselves on NXT. He sprained his ankle and he wasn't having a match. Everybody thought that it would be funny if I did his entrance because of my character. Then they just loved it so much and we got so much love on YouTube when someone posted it. He did my entrance."

"And then, they started teaming us up for matches in NXT. So, we just kind of rolled with that because everybody liked it. I think it is because I was such a different character and he was like the Demon. Seeing us together was just insane. One time, I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship. We took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents when we were backstage. And then people went 'Oh my god! are you really together?'"

Bayley then talked about Finn Balor's wife and said that he seems very happy with her. He tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Verónica Rodríguez, in a private ceremony in 2019.

"We are obviously not married. He is married to a beautiful woman and he seems so happy. That was so fun, we had so much with each other and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners."

That being said, Bayley clearly enjoyed working with Finn Balor and the fun that they had while they competed as a tag team.

Finn Balor moved back to WWE NXT in 2019 and has dominated the Black and gold roster ever since. He is the reigning NXT Champion, a title he has held since last fall.

Advertisement

Bayley and Finn Balor's history spans back to their time in WWE NXT

Finn Balor and Bayley in WWE

Finn Balor and Bayley always got along well backstage in WWE. Balor once injured his ankle, and Bayley supported him by doing his entrance. He quickly returned the favor, and their in-ring exchange entertained the viewers.

It was an organic storyline, and both superstars played along. The WWE NXT creative team also used it to book them in more tag team matches together. The two superstars haven't crossed paths much since they moved to the WWE main roster, though they teamed up for the Mixed Match Tournament.

Regardless, Bayley and Finn Balor can always look back to their remarkable run together in the early stages of their WWE careers.