7 current WWE Superstars who recently began dating

After breaking up with their former partners, some current WWE Superstars recently started dating new people.

Several WWE Superstars have announced their engagement over the past year. A few have even tied the knot. Charlotte Flair, for example, recently married her long-time boyfriend, Andrade El Idolo. A few weeks earlier, Alexa Bliss tied the knot with her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera, while Carmella & Corey Graves also got hitched.

Meanwhile, a few other superstars have recently broken up with their real-life partners. Since then, some of these performers have moved on. They started dating new people in the past few months.

Here are seven WWE Superstars who recently began dating.

#7 & #6. WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Samantha Irvin

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin started dating in March 2021

After joining Vince McMahon's company in 2018, Ricochet met and fell in love with fellow WWE Superstar Katana Chance (FKA Kacy Catanzaro). The couple dated for a few years, during which they shared many photos together on their social media accounts. Nevertheless, they suddenly stopped sharing any pictures together last year, raising speculations about their romance.

Story continues below ad

Last November, Ricochet confirmed his breakup with Chance when he posted a photo with his new girlfriend, WWE Ring Announcer & Correspondent Samantha Irvin.

Ricochet and Irvin kicked off their romantic relationship in March 2021. They celebrated their first anniversary last March and the Intercontinental Champion sent his girlfriend a heartfelt message via Instagram.

"It's been a year we found ourselves at the Grand Canyon! It's really been the best year I could have asked for. You've helped me grow more than anyone, you've been there for me more than anyone and you've loved me better than anyone. I really got lucky to have someone like you as my life partner! • I love you @samanthairvinwwe ♥️🔒," he wrote.

Ricochet and his new girlfriend are currently working together on SmackDown. The couple are very active on social media. They frequently share photos together, expressing their love for each other.

Story continues below ad

#5. Katana Chance

Following her breakup with Ricochet, Katana Chance also moved on and started dating a new guy. Last December, the 32-year-old shared a video on her Instagram in which she appeared with a man named Naoufal Abouelhouda. Although the two seemed very close and appeared together at home, in a car, and on a flight, it was unclear if they were dating.

A few days later, Chance shared a few other photos with Abouelhouda, celebrating the new year. The couple have since kept their relationship under the radar until the NXT 2.0 star recently shared another photo with Abouelhouda, disclosing that they have been together for a year.

Story continues below ad

"Thank you for you @naoufal_a 🥰.. and thank you for the best year ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Chance is currently active on NXT 2.0. Meanwhile, her new boyfriend is a Business Associate and CF-L1 Trainer, according to his Instagram account.

#4. Riddle

Riddle attended the WWE Hall of Fame with Daniella Petrow

In 2011, Riddle tied the knot with his first wife, Lisa Rennie. The couple spent nearly 11 years together, during which time they had three children. Nevertheless, Riddle and Rennie reportedly separated in October 2021. The former United States Champion's wife even accused him of walking out on their family in an Instagram post. The couple officially divorced last March.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, Riddle attended the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony with a new lady, Daniella Petrow. She confirmed their relationship by posting a photo together on Instagram at the event.

"WWE Undertaker Hall of fame event w babe 💕," she wrote in the caption.

Despite this, the couple seemingly split a few days ago. Petrow hinted at their breakup in an Instagram reel, which included videos of them together on dates. In another post, she called Riddle "an amazing actor," claiming that he tried to make her feel like the bad guy when she did nothing.

#3 & #2. Gunther and Jinny

Story continues below ad

Like Riddle, Gunther reportedly split from his wife last year. The 34-year-old is currently dating fellow WWE Superstar Jinny. Last November, the couple's relationship came to light when they shared photos together on a date on their Instagram stories.

Since then, Gunther and Jinny have shared many photos together on their Instagram accounts, expressing their love for each other.

Gunther is currently active on SmackDown. The Ring General recently teamed up with Ludwig Kaiser to defeat Drew Gulak and Ricochet. Meanwhile, Jinny is active on NXT UK. Nevertheless, she had not competed since January, when she defeated Amale.

#1. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville with her new girlfriend

Story continues below ad

Former WWE Official Sonya Deville is openly lesbian. Over the past few years, she has dated a few women, including former WWE Superstar Zahra Schreiber and Arianna Johnson, who appeared with Deville on Total Divas.

However, Deville is no longer dating Johnson. Instead, she recently started dating a new woman, Toni Cassano. The couple's relationship came to light nearly two weeks ago when Cassano shared a photo with Deville on Instagram. Since then, both ladies have posted a few photos together, expressing their love for each other.

Celebrating Pride Month, Cassano sent her new girlfriend a heartfelt message via Instagram.

"Find a love that is magical. Find passion and grace, a best friend, a partner. Who ever it is, the person that sets your heart on fire. Build a unit that is wanted not needed, grow with each other, be compassionate and give your whole heart. That is the love of a lifetime. No matter who you love, do it with passion and every layer of your soul. To my love, this is the greatest love story ever told. @sonyadevillewwe #pride #pridemonth," she wrote.

Deville is currently active on Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old last competed on the May 16 episode when she lost to Alexa Bliss.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far