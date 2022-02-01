6 WWE Superstars whose marriages recently ended

Several superstars have tied the knot with their significant other in the past few months. For example, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch married last June after dating for more than two years. Doudrop also tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend last September.

Meanwhile, a few other former and current superstars' marriages have fallen apart since the beginning of 2020. Some of these wrestlers have already moved on and are now in new relationships.

Here are six WWE Superstars whose marriages recently ended.

#6. Former WWE NXT Superstar Tay Conti

Shoddy @Shoddy92



Taynara is a star and she is correct when she’s says “Latinas do it better Papi.” Taynara gets a victory a debuting Santana Garrett (who I promise they will change her entire look before they push her) #NXT ...Taynara is a star and she is correct when she’s says “Latinas do it better Papi.” Taynara gets a victory a debuting Santana Garrett (who I promise they will change her entire look before they push her) #NXT ...Taynara is a star and she is correct when she’s says “Latinas do it better Papi.” https://t.co/1nMM4dKEc4

Tay Conti (FKA Taynara) joined WWE in 2016. A year later, she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Brazilian judo fighter Jorge Conti. However, the 26-year-old recently disclosed that she and Jorge are no longer together.

During a Q&A session on Instagram last November, a fan asked Tay why she stopped posting photos with her husband.

"we have been separated for a long time," the Brazilian replied.

Tay Conti spent nearly four years in WWE, during which she regularly competed on NXT. In April 2020, WWE released the Brazilian Superstar from her contract. Four months later, the former NXT Superstar joined AEW.

The former judo fighter is currently in a new relationship with AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who officially called off his engagement with his ex-fiancée, Pam, last October. A few days later, Conti and Guevara made their romance public. Since then, they have been very open about their relationship.

Over the past few weeks, the couple have posted many photos together on their Instagram accounts. Conti also recently took to Twitter to give a small glimpse into her and Guevara's relationship.

"Doing our own individual thing BUT together. This is us, always happy and pushing each other to be and to do better. My best friend became my love," she wrote.

Two weeks ago, the couple went on a trip together to Conti's home country, Brazil, during which the AEW TNT Champion met his girlfriend's family.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande