"This is Us"- Tay Conti discusses her relationship with Sammy Guevara

In mid-December, AEW star Sammy Guevara announced that he and his then fiancée, Pam Nizio, had broken up. Rumors began circulating online that Tay Conti was at the heart of the relationship's collapse. Conti would take some time away from social media, and Guevara was forced to make a statement putting down all rumors.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.



Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known.



So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame. This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.

While there is little evidence that Tay Conti had anything to do with the actual break up, Guevara and Conti's newfound relationship has been confirmed.

Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to give a small glimpse into her and Guevara's relationship. Describing the former TNT Champion as her "best friend" and someone who is always pushing her to achieve her goals.

"Doing our own individual thing BUT together. This is us, always happy and pushing each other to be and to do better. My best friend became my love," said Tay Conti

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ Doing our own individual thing BUT together. This is us, always happy and pushing each other to be and to do better. My best friend became my love Doing our own individual thing BUT together. This is us, always happy and pushing each other to be and to do better. My best friend became my love ❤️ https://t.co/zTN3YZQmgm

Guevara retweeted her post, echoing Conti's remarks by adding the caption: "To infinity & beyond!".

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti both want championship gold

Guevara's 87 day reign as TNT Champion came to an end at AEW Rampage's Holiday Bash special on Christmas. The Spanish God lost to three-time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes via pinfall. However, Guevara will have another chance at the TNT title at January 8th's Battle for the Belts event. He has made it clear that he is willing to do anything to try and get the title back.

"Win the TNT Title or die trying"

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Win the TNT Title or die trying. Win the TNT Title or die trying. https://t.co/nEQqzIqvWi

Also Read Article Continues below

Tay Conti took to Twitter to say that regardless of the outcome of the TBS Championship Tournament, the final destination of the belt will be around her waist.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sammy Guevara as TNT Champion again? Yes No 4 votes so far