AEW's Sammy Guevara issues statement following rumors surrounding his recent breakup

On December 18th, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced that he and his fiancé, Pam Nizio, had broken up following eight years of being together.

While this personal matter's public presence should have ended following this statement, that is unfortunately not the case. An unverified theory has become rampant online, with fans suggesting it had something to do with Tay Conti. Some suggested the two had been "hooking up", only citing the fact that they had been together during fan meet and greets.

A clearly frustrated Guevara set the record straight on Twitter, stating that the decision for him and Pam Nizio to break up had nothing to do with anyone else. Sammy Guevara also stated that the two ended their engagement in October, only deciding to come out now publicly now.

"This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else. Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame," wrote Sammy Guevara in his tweet.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.



Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known.



So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame. This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.

It should be noted that there is zero firm evidence that Guevara and Conti have had any type of relationship beyond their professional one with AEW. The latter has not made any statements on the matter.

However, her management team recently announced on her Instagram that the star would be taking a temporary break from social media.

Sammy Guevara's current run in AEW

The Spanish God is All Elite Wrestling's current TNT Champion, winning the championship from Miro in September this year, ending his 140-day reign.

Since then, The Inner Circle member has defended the championship against Bobby Fish, Ethan Page, Jay Lethal, and Tony Nese.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the December 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes announced that he would be Guevara's next challenger. The two will compete on the Christmas Day edition of the company's flagship show.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Kaushik Das