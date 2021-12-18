Sammy Guevara and his fiance Pam break up after 8 years together

AEW star Sammy Guevara and his long-term fiance Pam Nizio have announced their break-up. Taking to Twitter, the reigning TNT Champion released a statement on behalf of the couple.

In the statement, the pairing thanked all their fans for showcasing their love and support over the years.

Sammy Guevara and Pam Nizio decided that it would be best to share the information with the fans as they have given the couple so much support.

The statement also read that Guevara and Nizio have mutual respect towards one another and concluded by asking fans to showcase their kindness and respect for privacy at this time.

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below and the statement he and Pam Nizio put out together:

Back in August, Sammy Guevara proposed to Pam Nizio before AEW Dynamite went on air.

The couple were at the center of massive headlines and later in the night the reigning TNT Champion was victorious over Shawn Spears.

Guevara and Nizio started dating back in 2013. This past February, the pair celebrated eight years together.

Sammy Guevara is currently set to defend the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes in AEW

Sammy Guevara is the current TNT Champion, having beaten former WWE star Miro to win the title.

The Spanish God has defended his belt on several occasions already, beating the likes of Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, Ethan Page, and very recently against Tony Nese. Former TNT Title holder Cody Rhodes recently stepped up to Guevara and accepted his open challenge, in hopes of regaining the belt he once held.

This week on AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara even saved Cody Rhodes from a beating at the hands of the Men of the Year. The two men will finally cross paths on the Christmas Night edition of AEW Rampage on December 25.

