AEW star Tay Conti's team issues statement after she deletes Twitter account following online abuse

Tay Conti's social media team recently sent out an official statement a day after the AEW star deleted her Twitter account.

It's worth noting that many wrestling fans blamed Conti for the AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's breakup with his girlfriend, Pam Nizio.

The Spanish God had recently released a statement saying he and Pam had parted ways in October after a years-long relationship.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tay Conti shared a statement from her management team, XPAND Marketing Agency. The AEW star is doing well but has decided to step away from social media for a couple of days, the statement read.

Plus, Tay Conti's accounts would be handled by her team in the meantime, which includes posting regular and branded content.

“Hello friends, this is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days.In the mean time we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week.Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!”

Statement from Tay Conti's team

Tay Conti recently looked back at the emotional moment of her AEW career

In a recent interview, the former WWE star recalled she couldn't hold back her tears when AEW introduced her merchandise. Tay Conti added that she adores her action figure so much that she bought thirty pieces for her family and friends.

Moreover, Conti was also touched when AEW showed her one of her video packages highlighting her journey in the company.

"I didn’t even know and they just showed me and I was like, ‘oh my god. That has my face. I have a shirt with my face on.’ But my action figure was like something else,” Conti said. “That’s my favorite thing ever. I bought thirty for my whole family. They made a video, I didn’t see the video yet but they were recording it. They gave it to me and I just cried.”

Tay Conti recently defeated Penelope Ford in a Submission match on last week's AEW Rampage. With plenty of momentum on her side, it's fair to say 2022 could very well be the year when Conti finally wins the AEW Women's Championship.

What do you make of Tay Conti's social media absence? Sound off in the comments section below.

