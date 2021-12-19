"I just cried"- AEW star Tay Conti reveals most emotional moment of her career

Tay Conti has come a long way in AEW, especially in 2021. However, it was a non-in-ring moment that was the most emotional of her career.

Earlier this year, Tay Conti got her very own AEW merchandise, including t-shirts and action figures. AEW presented her as a huge star at Full Gear when she challenged Britt Baker for the women's title. Although the Brazilian star didn't win, the performance and presentation was a display of Tony Khan's faith in her.

While speaking to Elite POV, Tay Conti recalled getting her own merchandise and video packages that made her over-emotional and made her cry.

“I didn’t even know and they just showed me and I was like, ‘oh my god. That has my face. I have a shirt with my face on.’ But my action figure was like something else,” Conti said. “That’s my favorite thing ever. I bought thirty for my whole family. It was crazy because they gave it to me on the PPV, the same day as the PPV. So I was over-emotional, I was super nervous with my match,” she said. “They made a video, I didn’t see the video yet but they were recording it. They gave it to me and I just cried.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tay Conti spoke about a WWE moment before joining AEW

Even though Tay Conti's career in WWE wasn't laden with big moments and titles, she made an appearance during the WrestleMania 34 kick-off show. She was part of the women's battle royal which was won by Naomi. Appearing on the Grandest Stage of Them All was a career high for the AEW star.

“When I signed with WWE before, I was like, ‘well, I didn’t go to the Olympics, I didn’t get a medal. So how do I put this dream into my new career?’ For me it was like, ‘WrestleMania is my Olympic Games.’ I was lke, ‘I want to get there and that’s how I’m going to feel like my dream is coming true,’ and thank god I did. The battle royal was something so special to me. I was like, ‘damn it, I feel like I made it.’”

Tay Conti is one of the most popular wrestlers in AEW's women's division and her popularity seems to grow as time passes on. She's quite young and has plenty of time and room to grow and feels like a sureshot future AEW women's champion.

