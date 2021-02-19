5 female WWE Superstars who have slapped Ric Flair on live TV

Ric Flair has played a big role in his daughter's career since her breakthrough in WWE. Unfortunately, Flair's involvement in Charlotte's business has not always turned out well for The Nature Boy. He ended up getting slapped five times, one from his daughter.

The 16-time world champion accompanied his daughter to the ring early in her WWE career, standing in her corner, and providing her with the “necessary help” if needed. In return, she has always been her father’s daughter paying homage to him with her robe, taunts, and even finisher.

Ric Flair's on-screen relationship with Charlotte has taken many turns over the years. From being her manager to being disowned by his daughter to even managing her rival. However, as all roads lead to Rome, all these storylines led to the Nature Boy receiving a slap across the face.

Here are five WWE female superstars who have slapped Ric Flair:

1. Becky Lynch punishes Ric Flair

In the 2016 Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch challenged Charlotte Flair for the Divas Championship as Ric Flair stood at ringside cheering on his daughter.

Nearly four minutes into the match, Lynch was gaining momentum. Becky threw Charlotte out of the ring, and the Divas Champion tried to take cover behind her father. Charlotte failingly attempted to "big boot" her opponent but instead received a strong clothesline.

To stop Becky from chasing Charlotte, Ric Flair stepped in and kissed his daughter's former friend, to which she responded with a slap across his face.

Ric Flair got involved again later in the match as Becky put Charlotte in the Dis-Arm-Her. He threw his jacket in Becky's face to give his daughter the chance to reverse the situation in her favor, delivering a spear for the win.

Charlotte would attack Becky after the match before Ric got into the ring and raised his daughter’s hand. The happy moment did not live long as Sasha Banks made her way into the ring and smashed the champion in front of an enraged Ric Flair.