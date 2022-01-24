5 Possible Feuds in NXT 2.0 for Gunther (Walter)

WALTER has joined NXT 2.0. After a record-breaking 870 day reign as NXT UK Champion and changing his name to Gunther, there is a lot of anticipation around how he will fare as part of the U.S. brand.

There are several immediate and intriguing matches for Gunther.

Will he move right into the title picture, or will the creative team take him in an entirely different direction?

Following are five potential feuds fans could see over the next year as Gunther gradually integrates himself into the main storylines.

5. Former NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne

One of Gunther's best feuds was his series of matches against Pete Dunne over the past few years. While both do their best as heels, their hard-hitting style has given fans some of the brand's best and most memorable matches.

The feud became so intense it was a featured match on a TakeOver special in May 2017.

Should the creative team decide to revisit the past between Gunther and Dunne, there are two paths they could follow.

The easiest, more straightforward way would be to reignite their feud. However, a more intriguing story would be for them to put their differences behind them and join forces.

Imagine Dunne becoming a member of Imperium. Alternatively, imagine Gunther and Dunne forming a tag team and challenging Gunther's former faction members for the Tag Team Championship.

In either case, there are several opportunities to explore - all of them create exciting matches for the fans at a time when WWE is trying to keep the brand fresh and relevant.

