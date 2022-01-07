"I have come a long way" - Mandy Rose discusses her current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently pondered upon her recent run as the women's champion on the revamped NXT 2.0.

After dwindling in the main roster for some time, Rose returned to NXT with a new look. She also formed her own faction, The Toxic Attraction, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

At Halloween Havoc, Mandy Rose, who has been sporting a new look, defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win her first NXT Women's Championship. Since then, she has been in the spotlight in NXT 2.0.

During an interview with BT Sport, Mandy Rose mentioned how she had come a long way from her past.

The NXT Women's Champion went on to discuss how she has been enjoying her latest push and how she has benefited from getting into the spotlight, as well.

“Yeah, I feel like when I look back in those times, I have come a long way. And, I feel like it’s just like, not even just in-ring ability, it’s just like, when you kind of get that opportunity and that little bit of I don’t wanna say, but like a push, you know. You get some spotlight, I should say," Rose said.

The NXT Women's Champion added that she could focus on working more naturally and feels quite confident and respected in terms of her latest run in 2.0.

“Let’s say there’s promo work, how I would speak as Amanda, you know. Like, it comes out more natural, and when you feel that confidence and when you kind of have more of that respect, that I have been really getting the last 6 months,” said Rose. (H/T- BT Sport)

Mandy Rose is enjoying a solid reign as the WWE NXT Women's Champion

It is safe to say that Mandy Rose is benefiting a lot from her current run in WWE NXT. During the same interview, the former Golden Goddess explained that she is mentally and physically fit and is having an incredible time on the third brand.

“And I feel very, I was always confident but now, I’m at a whole other level. I just, I don’t know what it is, like I just, I’m feeling very confident, I’m actually in a really good place mentally and you know physically, and all that. And I just, I feel really good and I’m having a really good time at NXT. Everyone treats me with a lot of respect and as they should in general, and I treat them with a lot of respect,” said Mandy Rose. (H/T- BT Sport)

Rose, Dollin, and Jayne collectively hold all three titles in the NXT's women's division. Mandy successfully defended her title against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez at the recently concluded New Year's Evil special.

