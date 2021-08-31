Ric Flair explains why he left WWE

Ric Flair has revealed that he left WWE because he wanted to negotiate other business opportunities himself without needing the company's approval.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was granted his release from Vince McMahon’s company on August 3, 2021. Since then, he has made an appearance in AAA alongside his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, while he also spoke at Sunday’s NWA 73 event.

Flair appeared on the latest episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. Asked about his WWE departure, the 72-year-old clarified that he did not have any issues with McMahon or the company before asking for his release.

“I thought of what I was going to say to you today and how I’m gonna handle this,” Flair said. “I just decided that I wanted to finally, which I did for three years, make a living not under a wrestling payroll. That’s all it was.”

Flair’s final WWE storyline came to an abrupt end in February 2021 when his new on-screen associate, Lacey Evans, announced her pregnancy. The storyline was reportedly going to lead to Evans (w/Ric Flair) facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37.

Ric Flair’s WWE exit was “just business”

I’ve Had A Lot Of Help Along The Way, But Thank You @NWA For Allowing Me To Be Your Champion! A Historic Brand That Will Live On Forever! WOOOOO! #NWA73 pic.twitter.com/N1sT4eqgdE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2021

Ric Flair was allowed certain perks in his WWE contract, including the ability to earn money through personalized video site Cameo. The majority of WWE stars are not allowed to use Cameo unless the videos are arranged by WWE.

The 16-time World Champion further clarified that he had no bad feelings with WWE over the way he was treated by the company.

“There was no animosity whatsoever,” Flair added. “It was just business. I wanted to try something and they just had a different vision… [WWE wanted me] to just get paid, basically. A lot of money. Nothing was wrong with that.”

Flair’s appearance on Paquette’s podcast was recorded before he appeared at NWA’s 73rd anniversary show on Sunday.

The Nature Boy added that an opportunity like that would probably not have been possible if he was still under contract with WWE.

