Scrapped RAW Women's Championship plans revealed - report

RAW Superstar Lacey Evans recently announced her pregnancy to the WWE Universe in what was supposed to be the build to her title match against Asuka at Elimination Chamber. Following the announcement from Evans, the RAW Women's Championship match was taken off the card at the pay-per-view, despite some fans expecting The Empress of Tomorrow to face a different challenger at the event.

According to Fightful, the original plan was for Lacey Evans to defeat Asuka at Elimination Chamber,\ and win the RAW Women's Championship from her rival. Following this, the plans were for Evans' feud with Charlotte Flair to continue until WrestleMania 37 at the very least and possibly beyond the Show of Shows, which is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The report also states that there were plans for Ric Flair to be physically involved in the angle at some point. However, the multiple-time champion wasn't cleared to do so. The entire angle involving Ric and Charlotte Flair ended completely, following an intense backstage moment between the two recently.

The RAW Women's Championship match for WrestleMania 37 has reportedly been revealed

According to a recent report, Asuka will put the RAW Women's Championship on the line against her former tag team partner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37. On a recent episode of RAW, Flair accidentally hit Asuka, and the champion was then pinned by Shayna Baszler.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Charlotte Flair claimed that she indeed wanted to face Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37. However, she was interrupted by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Flair and Asuka on the Royal Rumble pre-show back in January following a distraction from Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. Flair was also involved in the Royal Rumble match, where she lasted until the final three with Rhea Ripley and eventual winner Bianca Belair.