5 current WWE real-life couples you probably don't know

There are a few current real-life WWE couples that wrestling fans probably do not know.

A few well-known real-life couples are currently working in Vince McMahon's company. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are probably the most famous duo in WWE today. After dating for a few years, the two wrestlers tied the knot last year. A few other couples are also on the main roster, including Montez Ford & Bianca Belair and The Miz & Maryse.

Meanwhile, there are other current WWE couples that fans probably do not know. While a SmackDown star is now in a relationship with an NXT UK female wrestler, a backstage interviewer is currently engaged to a color commentator.

Here are five current WWE real-life couples you probably don't know.

#5. Thea Hail and Troy Donovan

After competing in a few different promotions, including AEW, Thea Hail signed with WWE two months ago. On April 8, she faced Ivy Nile in her in-ring debut on NXT Level Up. Nevertheless, she lost the bout. Hail has since competed in three other matches but has failed to score any victories.

Meanwhile, Troy Donovan also competed on the independent circuit and in AEW before joining Vince McMahon's company earlier this year. Although he lost his first two matches on NXT Level Up, the West Virginia native recently scored his first victory when he teamed up with Channing Lorenzo to defeat Dante Chen and Javier Bernal.

Hail and Donovan are currently dating. The couple met before joining Vince McMahon's company and have been together for a while. They started sharing photos together on social media last year. They also appeared together in a few promotions before they signed with WWE.

#4. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner

Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner got engaged last March

Nearly two years ago, Kit Wilson signed with Vince McMahon's company after competing for a few years on the independent circuit. About a year later, he and his Pretty Deadly partner, Elton Prince, captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championships after defeating Gallus.

Pretty Deadly held the titles for 287 days before losing them to Moustache Mountain last December. They are currently active on NXT, where they recently captured the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Stevie Turner wrestled for a few years on the independent circuit before joining Vince McMahon's company last year. She is currently active on NXT UK.

Wilson and Turner are a real-life couple. After dating for a few years, the couple apparently got engaged last March.

#3. Gunther and Jinny

After making a name for herself on the independent circuit, Jinny officially joined Vince McMahon's company in June 2018. The 32-year-old is now active on NXT UK.

Jinny is currently dating SmackDown superstar Gunther. The couple's relationship came to light in November 2021 after they shared photos together on a date on their Instagram stories.

Like his girlfriend, Gunther competed for several years on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2019. He spent a few years in NXT UK, during which he won the NXT UK Championship once, before moving to NXT 2.0 last January.

However, his run on NXT 2.0 lasted only a few months. He then made his main roster debut on SmackDown in April. He is currently active on the Blue Brand.

#2. Noam Dar and Aleah James

Noam Dar and Aleah James made their relationship public in November 2021

In 2016, Noam Dar signed with Vince McMahon's company to become a member of the cruiserweight division. Later that same year, he made his main roster debut, teaming up with Brian Kendrick against Rich Swann and Sin Cara. However, his team lost the bout.

Over the next few years, Dar regularly competed on NXT and 205 Live. He is now active on NXT UK, where he is the current NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

The 28-year-old is currently dating his colleague, Aleah James. The couple made their relationship public last November.

James officially signed with WWE in January 2021. She is currently active on NXT UK. The 23-year-old last competed in March when she defeated Stevie Turner.

#1. Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell

Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement last November

After kicking off his broadcast career covering football, Vic Joseph made the jump to professional wrestling, becoming a color commentator. He worked in a few promotions before joining Vince McMahon's company in 2017.

While Joseph is currently a color commentator on NXT 2.0, McKenzie Mitchell is a backstage reporter on the same brand. The two are also in a real-life romantic relationship.

After dating for a few years, Joseph and McKenzie announced their engagement last November. The couple are very active on Instagram. They regularly post photos together, expressing their love for each other.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Prem Deshpande