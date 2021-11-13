Photo: WALTER dating current WWE Superstar

Former NXT UK Champion WALTER is in a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Jinny, as per the latter's latest Instagram Story.

WALTER is one name that the WWE Universe is quite excited to see wrestle on the main roster. The Austrian pro-wrestler is the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion.

He is now dating fellow WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny. The relationship was made public when she shared a heartfelt post about WALTER on her Instagram stories. Around the same time, WALTER also posted a photo of Jinny on his Instagram Story.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Yes, WALTER and Jinny are dating and now there's talk that he may be open to working more in the United States. WWE has wanted this (working in the U.S.) for a long time. Yes, WALTER and Jinny are dating and now there's talk that he may be open to working more in the United States. WWE has wanted this (working in the U.S.) for a long time. https://t.co/CbbkrvQrnN

WALTER is one of the most dominant WWE acts in recent memory

WALTER has done quite well for himself in WWE so far. He came to Vince McMahon's promotion in early 2019 and confronted then-NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne.

He defeated Dunne at NXT TakeOver: New York to become the new NXT UK Champion and held the title for a record 870 days. He eventually lost the belt to Ilja Dragunov.

WALTER had previously refused to move to the United States, mainly because he wanted to stay with his wife. Now that he is with Jinny, the former champion might move to the US. Here are his previous comments about not wanting to move to the United States:

"I would go on the main roster at some point but I wouldn’t move to America. Moving to America is not for me. American lifestyle is not for me. No, I couldn’t imagine that. When it comes to that, I stay where I am," said WALTER. [H/T TalkSPORT]

As for Jinny, she signed a contract with WWE in 2018, becoming a mainstay on NXT UK ever since. Jinny has feuded with top names like Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley during her run on NXT UK.

The Sportskeeda community extends its heartiest congratulations to WALTER and Jinny!

